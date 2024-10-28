MR. THING Comes To Seven Dials Playhouse With Their Brand- New Christmas Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following several sensational runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, cult comedy show Mr. Thing this winter at Seven Dials Playhouse. The beloved duo, Tom Clarkson and Owen Visser, will bring their unique blend of multimedia madness and comedic chaos to the stage for a live festive special with The Christmas Thing.

Co-hosted by this dynamic double act, The Christmas Thing invites audiences to become part of the studio experience as a festive TV show is pieced together live on stage. Featuring surprise guests, Christmas games, video sketches, music, remote-controlled cameras, drumming robots, and plenty of technical hi-jinks, the show promises to deliver a whirlwind of multimedia mayhem. As part of the internationally renowned Mr. Thing troupe, the pair have been creating silly things together since childhood and have cultivated a unique style of comedy that will captivate audiences across London.

Unlike anything else you'll see in London this December, this expertly crafted show will tap into Tom and Owen's shared love of old school comedy and is guaranteed to provide the ultimate Christmassy experience from the moment you step through the front door. This joyous and feel-good production is the perfect alternative seasonal show for anyone who's looking for a change from seeing â€˜A Christmas Carol' for the 40th time.

Writers and Creative Directors Tom Clarkson and Owen Visser comment, Nothing says festive more than the Christmas TV Special and we're so excited to be creating our own, live on stage every night! Channeling the spirit of Morecambe and Wise, the energy of The Muppet Show, the chaos of Noel's House Party, the whimsy of Taskmaster and the stupidity of Shooting Stars into one big wholesome nightly knees up, all captured with live cameras that are broadcasting nightly...to nowhere. Half the time you feel like you're watching a chaotic festive TV show being made live in front of you... and the other half is like you're back home at your family Christmas having a sing-song and tossing mince pies at your uncle Gary during an egg-nog fuelled dispute over the rules of KerPlunk.

In the lead up to the festive period, Seven Dials Playhouse will also welcome two other terrific productions. From 12th â€“ 16th November, Edinburgh Fringe smash hit, KAREN will invite audiences into the chaotic life of a woman navigating heartbreak and office drama after being dumped on her 30th birthday. Followed by a gripping new production from London Youth Theatre titled Supernatural from the 6th â€“ 7th December, in a captivating new production, exploring how otherworldly elements can mirror the deeply human emotions of jealousy and revenge. London Youth Theatre's mission is to stage high quality productions that transform the confidence and skills of young people, regardless of the financial and other barriers they might face. Seven Dials Playhouse is proud to support them by providing the charity with a home in the heart of the West End.

