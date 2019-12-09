MR. MEN AND LITTLE MISS ON STAGE Extends UK Tour To 2020

The UK tour of Mr.Men and Little Miss on stage, having opened at Edinburgh Festival in the Summer is to extend into 2020. The stage adaptation of Roger Hargreaves much loved children's book series will visit a further 18 venues across the UK.

For almost 50 years, Mr. Men and Little Misses have brought joy to millions of children all over the world through self-expression, colour, simplicity and humour. Featuring Mr. Bump, Little Miss Sunshine, Mr. Tickle, Little Miss Inventor and many more, the stage show will bring the stories to life in a series of hilarious and colourful in this beautifully crafted and hilarious live stage show!

Cast includes Richard Lounds, Ashton Owen, Emily Vinnicombe and Em Watkins who between them play 16 of your favourite Mr. Men and Little Miss characters as Happyland bursts to life in a series of hilarious and colourful stories told through music and puppets designed and created by Paul Jomain.

Paul Jomain has worked extensively in puppet making for both television, film and theatre on projects for the Jim Henson Company, The Hoobs, The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy, Bunnytown, The Muppets, Avenue Q, 'Monkey' for the PG Tips commercials and a series of theatre shows for Peppa Pig to name but a few. He's currently working on a new pre-school children's TV show called Monty & Co.

Paul says "Making the Mr. Men and Little Miss puppets was really special for me. I remember the Mr. Men from my childhood and it was lovely to have the opportunity to create them for this show. If you ask me for a favourite it would have to be Mr. Funny."

The show comes from two of the country's leading family theatre producers: Selladoor Family whose recent tours include Madagascar the Musical, Guess How Much I Love You, James and the Giant Peach and Seussical and New York based Rockefeller Productions, the creators of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show.

A firm family favourite since the books were first published in 1971 Mr. Men & Little Miss On Stage is written by James Corrigan, designed by Susannah Henry with directed by Christa Harris with Puppet direction from Nigel Plaskitt.

A perfect show for the whole family, book now at www.Mrmenshow.com

Tour Dates

14 - 18 Feb - Artsdepot www.artsdepot.co.uk 0208 3695454

21 Feb - Buxton Opera House www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk 01298 72190

22 & 23 Feb - Floral Pavilion Theatre www.floralpavilion.com - 0151 666 0000

27 & 28 Mar - Medway Glassbox Theatre www.glassboxtheatre.com - 01634 383388

29 Mar - Margate Theatre Royal - www.margate-live.com - 01843 292795

03 - 05 Apr - Blackpool Pavilion - www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk - 0844 856 1111

06 & 07Apr - Wakefield Theatre Royal - www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk - 01924 211 311

08 Apr - Gainsborough Trinity Arts Centre - www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre - 01427 676655

10 & 11 Apr - Dukes Lancaster - www.dukes-lancaster.org - 01524 598500

13 Apr - Doncaster Cast - www.castindoncaster.com - 01302 303 959

14 Apr - Tamworth Assembly Rooms - www.tamworthassemblyrooms.co.uk - 01827 709618

15 Apr- Taunton Brewhouse Theatre - www.thebrewhouse.net - 01823 283 244

17 Apr - Harrow Arts Centre - www.harrowarts.com - 020 3773 7161

18 Apr - Chipping Norton Theatre - www.chippingnortontheatre.com - 01608 642350

19 Apr - The Brindley Theatre - www.thebrindley.org.uk - 0151 907 8360

20 & 21 Apr - Bolton Albert Halls - www.alberthalls-bolton.co.uk - 0843 2080 500

25 Apr - The Kenneth More Theatre - www.visionrcl.org.uk/centre/kenneth-more-theatre - 020 8708 8803

26 & 27 Apr - Chesham Elgiva Theatre - www.elgiva.com - 01494 582 900





