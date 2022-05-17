MOTHER THERE ART THOU Comes to Greater Manchester Fringe in July

'The Rules have dictated Charlie and Murphy's lives since they were born. There's a rule for everything; how you should dress, how you should go to the toilet, and what the three permissible types of sandwiches are (egg and cress, ham and cheese, and mackerel if you must know). But when the siblings' ever-present Mother and Gatekeeper of the rules passes away, the pair have to decide which parts of their reality they choose to accept, and which are made to be broken.'

This 2-handed short play is suitable for ages 12 and above. It explores the themes of family conflict, childhood rules, and what happens when those rules are gone. With it's quick wit, original dialogue, and childlike themes, it's the perfect dark comedy for young adults or older adults with an active inner child.

Maverick Charles Productions is a comedy partnership founded by two junior doctors Jack Dalziel and Hugo Lewkowicz in 2016. So far, they've produced four original comedy plays; Dearly Beloved, 21 Minutes, McClanerella and Indigo. Starring Emily Fitzpatrick and Scott Cameron, this play is co-directed by Tom Kirby and Joe Wood, and produced by Kate Radcliffe, all of whom have been acting in Maverick Charles Productions since the very beginning.

The Kings Arms, 26 & 27th July, 9pm.

Tickets available https://manchester.ssboxoffice.com/events/mother-there-art-thou/