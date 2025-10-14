MONA LOSER Comes to the Birmingham Hippodrome

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The team behind the Broadway and West End show Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) have reunited to bring the second ever workshop of new musical, Mona Loser, to Birmingham Hippodrome next year.

Directed by Tim Jackson, with an original pop score by British writing duo Kit Buchan and Jim Barne, Mona Loser comes to the Hippodrome's Patrick Studio Tuesday 10 March – Saturday 14 March 2026.

Produced by Tim Johanson Productions, with Birmingham Hippodrome, Mona Loser is a contemporary musical set in the music industry about viral fame, fakery and identity, drawing inspiration from Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and the modern monsters created both on and offline.

The workshop performances offer an early look at the new musical theatre production in the making; this is part of the Hippodrome's commitment to developing and sharing new work. Audiences can expect a concert-style presentation of the show with casting to be announced at a later date.

Mona Loser is the second public workshop produced by the organisation's New Musical Department, following on from the success of workshop performances of Hot Mess in 2024, which went on to win multiple awards at Edinburgh Fringe 2025 and is at Southwark Playhouse Elephant this month.



Deirdre O'Halloran, Head of New Musical Theatre at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “We are so excited to introduce Mona Loser at this early stage of its development to Birmingham audiences, who are sure to love this darkly comic show that blends contemporary musical theatre with certified pop bangers. It's such a joy to be welcoming a creative team at the top of their game, fresh from their Broadway debuts to Hippodrome's Patrick Studio!”

Mona Loser will play at Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio Tuesday 10 March – Saturday 14 March 2026. Tickets are on sale to Friends now and on general sale from 2pm Tuesday 14 October.