MAYA: THE MUSICAL Comes to @sohoplace This Month

Māyā: The Musical by Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels, and directed by Milli Bhatia, will hold an industry workshop this month! The performance is set for February 21 at London's @sohoplace.

In the twilight of the British Empire, an aspiring poet named Maya Mehta sets out to make her mark on the world.​

Her ambitions lead her to the heart of the Indian Independence Movement, as Mahatma Gandhi’s famous Salt March passes through her hometown. Torn between her duty to her family and the inspiration of her freedom-fighting friends, Maya ultimately defies the Empire in both word and actions — joining the legacy of India’s quest for sovereignty, but at the cost of her family’s privilege and status.

With a contemporary score that fuses Indian classical music with Western pop, Maya is the story of how one poet, one dreamer, one person can make a lasting mark on a movement.

The cast includes Sharvari Deshpande as Maya, Irfan Damani as Lawrence, Raj Ghatak as Rohit, Sonya Venugopal as Harini, Shobna Gulati as Gayatri, and Hassun Sharif as Darwesh. The ensemble includes Jamal Zulfiwar, Minal Patel, Ritesh Manugula, Katie Stasi, Maya Bassi Curtis, and Diya Sohi.

