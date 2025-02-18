MARK OF A WOMAN Comes to Brighton Dome

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Japanese performance artist and choreographer Chisato Minamimura makes her Brighton debut as part of Undisciplined Festival at Brighton Dome on 15 March with Mark of A Woman, her show telling the personal, historic and often untold stories of women and tattooing.

From the origins of the word 'tattoo', which means 'to mark', Mark of A Woman explores how body marking has been used throughout the ages: as storytelling, as the expression of identity, and more disturbingly, to catalogue or indicate possession. Ultimately, however, the show is a celebration of women's resilience and the creation of beauty from trauma.

Using expressive movement to bring each chapter of the story to life, Chisato applies her experience as a Deaf artist and BSL art guide, blending Visual Vernacular (the choreographed and poetic form of sign language) with digital animation and projections. Adding to the sensory experience, Woojer™ technology offers audience members the opportunity to literally 'feel' the performance via vibrating Woojer Straps that are free to book with tickets for the show.

Mark of A Woman was Commissioned by The Place and BAC, supported using public funds from Arts Council England, and received its world premiere at The Place in 2023. The piece is supported by Pavilion Dance South West, Wellcome Collection and Auckland Arts Festival. Mark of A Woman is an Unlimited UK Partner Award 2023 commission with Southbank Centre, made possible thanks to funding from Arts Council England.

The performance of Mark of A Woman lasts around 50 minutes and is performed without an interval. The show is suitable for people of 14+. Given the role of tattooing in the historic subjugation of women, the piece contains some content which audiences may find challenging, including references to colonialism, abduction, sexual assault and mild torture. It also references cancer treatment and mastectomy surgery.

