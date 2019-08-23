MALORY TOWERS Announced At HOME Manchester

Nostalgic, naughty and perfect for now, Malory Towers is the original 'Girl Power' story. Join Wise Children for high jinks, high drama and high spirits, all set to sensational live music and breathtaking animation, at HOME Manchester, Tue 24 - Sat 28 September. Co-produced by York Theatre Royal in association with Bristol Old Vic, Malory Towers, based on the novels of Enid Blyton, is adapted and directed by Emma Rice.

The windows shone. A green creeper climbed almost to the roof. It looked like an old-time castle. My school! thought Darrell, and a little warm feeling came into her heart. How lucky I am to be going to Malory Towers!

Darrell Rivers is starting school with an eager mind and fierce heart. Unfortunately she also has a quick temper! Can she learn to tolerate the infuriating Gwendoline Lacey, or value the kind hearted Sally Hope? Can she save the

school play and rescue terrified Mary Lou from the grip of a raging storm? If she can do these things anywhere, she will do them at Malory Towers! Adapted and directed by Emma Rice, this is a show for girls, boys, and all us grown-up children who still dream of midnight feasts and Cornish clifftops.

"I've always been drawn to the years that followed the Second World War," says Emma Rice. "It's a time that feels close enough to touch, as I vividly remember my grandparents and how the war affected their lives. My adaptation of Malory Towers is dedicated to the generation of women who taught in schools in that period. Malory Towers embodies a kindness, hope and love of life that knocks my socks off. 'Long live our appetites and may our shadows never grow less!' the girls cry."

The seven-strong cast comprises Rebecca Collingwood as Gwendoline Lacey, Mirabelle Gremaud as Irene Bartlett, Vinnie Heaven as Bill Robinson, Izuka Hoyle as Darrell Rivers, Renee Lamb as Alicia Johns, Francesca Mills as Sally Hope, and Rose Shalloo as Mary Lou Atkinson.

Malory Towers is officially licensed by Enid Blyton Entertainment, a division of Hachette Children's Group (HCG). It is suitable for everyone aged eight upwards.

PERFORMANCE CALENDAR Tue 24 September 2019, 19:30 Wed 25 September 2019, 19:30 (press night performance) Thu 26 September 2019, 14:00 Thu 26 September 2019, 19:30 Fri 27 September 2019, 19:30 Sat 28 September 2019, 14:00 Sat 28 September 2019, 19:30

TICKETS £10 - £29 (concessions from £5)

https://homemcr.org/production/malory-towers @home_mcr #MaloryTowers





