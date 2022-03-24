MAGIC GOES WRONG Comes to Canterbury in April

Olivier award-winning comedy favourites Mischief will be bringing their West End hit Magic Goes Wrong to Canterbury next month (April).

The show, which has been created with magic legends Penn & Teller, will be at The Marlowe Theatre from Tuesday 5 to Sunday 10 April.

Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of magicians as they stage an evening of grand illusion to raise cash for charity. As the magic turns to mayhem, accidents spiral out of control and so does their fundraising target.

The show follows on from Mischief's other acclaimed hits that include The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Groan Ups and Mischief Movie Night.

Their hugely successful six-part TV Series, The Goes Wrong Show, aired in the UK on BBC One and on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada and Australia. The show received a 2020 TV Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy and has recently been nominated in the Comedy category at the 2021 National Television Awards. The second series of The Goes Wrong Show was launched on BBC One in September 2021. The five-part comedy series is now available to watch on iPlayer.

Magic Goes Wrong is written by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields and Teller. It is directed by Adam Meggido, with set design by Will Bowen, magic consultant Ben Hart, costume designer Roberto Surace, lighting designer David Howe, sound designer Paul Groothius, video and projection designer Duncan McLean, composer Steve Brown, movement director Ali James, associate director Hannah Sharkey. The touring production is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd, Stage Presence Ltd and Kevin McCollum.

The cast includes Daniel Anthony as Mickey, Valerie Cutko as Eugenia, Rory Fairbairn as Mind Mangler, Sam Hill as Sophisticato, Kiefer Moriarty as The Blade, Jocelyn Prah as Spitzmaus and Chloe Tannenbaum as Bar, with understudies Ishbel Cummings, CJ Field, Ricky Oakley, and Jay Olpin.

Magic Goes Wrong will run from Tuesday 5 to Sunday 10 April, with various performance times. Tickets can be booked on marlowetheatre.com or via the Box Office on 01227 787787.