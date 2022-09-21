Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MACBETH Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Performances run 12 to 15 October 2022.

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  
MACBETH Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A dazzling distillation of Shakespeare's great thriller for two actors, Macbeth, comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Macbeth (12 to 15 October) is presented by The Faction which, ever since their critically acclaimed and award-winning production of Twelfth Night in 2012, has steadily gained a reputation for intelligent and kinetic re-imaginings of Shakespeare, staging interpretations of seven plays and one of his narrative poems.

Now, The Faction returns to Shakespeare for the first time in four years with his fast-paced tragedy Macbeth performed entirely by two actors. The play is presented from the perspective of the Macbeths themselves, beginning in the divide between battlefield and homefront, and concluding in a desperate Bonnie and Clyde showdown.

Director Mark Leipacher says: "It's easy to find commentators framing the play as an ambitious couple who conspire to commit a murder and subsequently unravel. The Faction sees Bellona (Lady Macbeth) and Macbeth bound together by an unspeakable loss, and now they believe that life owes them something in return. For them, the assassination of the king is not so much a murder as a revenge killing. This is a raw, intimate and surprising portrayal of a famous partnership for first-time audiences and seasoned theatregoers alike."

Bellona and Macbeth are played by Sophie Spreadbury and Scarborough-born actor/writer Christopher York, directed by The Faction's Artistic Director Mark Leipacher.

The creative team includes set and costumes by Sophia Simensky, lighting by Zeynep Kepekli, sound by Rebekah Alero, adaptation by Mark Leipacher, dramaturgy by Gareth Jandrell, production photography by Christa Holka, with stage managers Stephanie Siraut and Freddy Sherwood. Macbeth is produced by Lisa Cagnacci, Mark Leipacher and Rachel Valentine Smith for The Faction.

Macbeth can be seen at the SJT at 6pm on Wednesday 12 October and 7.30pm on Thursday 13, Friday 14 and Saturday 15 October, with matinees at 1.30pm on Thursday 13 and Friday 14 October. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For BOMBAY SUPERSTAR at the BelgradeCast Announced For BOMBAY SUPERSTAR at the Belgrade
September 21, 2022

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Bombay Superstar, the dazzling new Bollywood musical set in the sizzling disco era of the 1970s. The show is written and directed by the master of authentic Bollywood-inspired work Sâmir Bhamra (Bring on the Bollywood; Precious Bazaar) from the award-winning Phizzical Productions.
Actors Touring Company Announces New 2023 Co-pro and National Tour of FAMILY TREEActors Touring Company Announces New 2023 Co-pro and National Tour of FAMILY TREE
September 21, 2022

Actors Touring Company (ATC), the UK's leading theatre producer of international plays, has announced a major Co-Production and National Tour with Belgrade Theatre Coventry, in association with Brixton House of a new stage production of Mojisola's Adebayo's play Family Tree.
Met Opera's 22-23 Season Will Be Broadcast Live In UK CinemasMet Opera's 22-23 Season Will Be Broadcast Live In UK Cinemas
September 21, 2022

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema broadcasts, distributed in the UK by Trafalgar Releasing, will begin its 16th season this October with a live broadcast of Cherubini's rarely performed Medea.  From October 2022 – June 2023, ten incredible performances will be broadcast live from the Met stage in New York to cinemas worldwide. 
Contact Marks Black History Month With HALOContact Marks Black History Month With HALO
September 21, 2022

To celebrate and mark Black History Month 2022, Contact is delighted to announce that its Artistic Director Keisha Thompson is teaming up with the acclaimed Contact Young Company to direct their brand new show, Halo from October 24-26. This will mark Thompson's directorial debut at Contact since taking over the leadership reigns in June of this year.
The Royal Ballet Leap Into Doncaster With 300 Local School ChildrenThe Royal Ballet Leap Into Doncaster With 300 Local School Children
September 21, 2022

The Royal Ballet take over Doncaster on 23 and 24 September with two spectacular Gala performances at CAST as well as a unique, free-to-watch, mass dance performance with 300 local school children on 24 September.