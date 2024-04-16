Lynne Charles Appointed as Artistic Director of English National Ballet School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



English National Ballet School has announced that internationally renowned dancer, teacher, and creator of 4Pointe, Lynne Charles has been appointed as its new Artistic Director, taking up the position in September 2024.

Her 35-year international dance career saw her perform with Hamburg Ballet for 12 years, where she was the muse for many of John Neumeier’s creations, and with Bejart Ballet Lausanne, the Ballet National Roland Petit de Marseille, and as a Principal Guest Artist with English National Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet.

As the creator and teacher of 4pointe, a somatic and mindful method of working on pointe, Lynne has taught at companies including English National Ballet, Hamburg Ballet, Royal Danish Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, as well as Royal Danish Ballet School and San Francisco Ballet School. She has also worked as a coach with professional dancers.

Of her appointment, Lynne Charles said: “I am delighted to be taking up the role of Artistic Director of English National Ballet School. Over the course of its history ENBS has cemented itself as one of the leading centres for dance training in the world, and it is a privilege to build on this and help produce dancers that are ready to meet the challenges of today.

“It is my belief that formal classical ballet training is essential for every dancer to begin their career, and it is my ambition to further develop the syllabus at ENBS to produce well rounded dancers that go on to enjoy successful careers with the top ballet companies in the UK and internationally.

“I also plan for ENBS to become the home of 4pointe and be used as a unique tool to enhance the teachers' training and students' education, as well as continuing the programme's far-reaching impact on teachers outside of the School.”

Amanda Skoog, Executive Director of English National Ballet School said: “I am thrilled Lynne will be joining ENBS as Artistic Director. Her wealth of experience as both teacher and dancer will mean our students are better placed than ever to establish themselves as world-class dancers. Her experiences in both America and Europe will give ENBS a specific point of difference and open many doors to the School and our students. I look forward to working alongside Lynne and our dedicated teaching faculty as we continue to make ENBS one of the world’s most celebrated centres for classical ballet training.

James Mee, Chair of the Board of Governors of English National Ballet School added: “On behalf of the Board I am delighted to welcome Lynne as our new Artistic Director. Lynne’s distinguished career will give ENBS a unique voice in the world of ballet training. I would also like to take this opportunity once again to thank Viviana Durante for her exceptional artistic leadership, vision, and passion over the last five years.

Aaron S. Watkin, Artistic Director of English National Ballet said: “I am thrilled that Lynne Charles will be the new Artistic Director of English National Ballet School. Lynne will bring a wealth of knowledge as a renowned ballerina and a world class dance educator. I look forward to continued collaboration with English National Ballet School under her direction.”

For over 35 years English National Ballet School has been at the forefront of classical ballet training. Through its full-time Senior School, it trains almost 100 dancers from around the world to fulfil their potential and become exceptional artists. As Artistic Director, Lynne will lead on the artistic vision of the ENBS, setting the standard, style and methodology of the training and development of its students, as well as being responsible for the creation of student performance opportunities and other projects.

Lynne will officially take up the role of Artistic Director in September 2024. She succeeds Viviana Durante, who announced at the beginning of the year that she would be stepping down in the summer to pursue other opportunities.