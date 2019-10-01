Luke Bayer and Millie O'Connell Join SOHO CINDERS

West End stars Luke Bayer and Millie O'Connell are today announced to head the cast of Soho Cinders at Charing Cross Theatre.

Luke was alternate Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre and Millie ends her Olivier Award-nominated reign as Anne Boleyn in the smash-hit musical SIX at the Arts theatre on October 13.

They will be joined by Lewis Asquith, Christopher Coleman, Ewan Gillies, Tori Hargreaves, Natalie Harman, Michaela Stern, with an ensemble cast featuring Jade Bailey, Thomas Ball, Luke Byrne, Ben Darcy, Laura Fulgenzi, Danny Lane, Savannah Reed, Melissa Rose.

The creative team is confirmed as: Director Will Keith, Choreographer Adam Haigh, Musical Director Sarah Morrison, Associate Musical Director Joe Louis Robinson, Set Designer Justin Williams, Lighting Designer Jack Weir, Sound Designer Andrew Johnson, Costume Designer Nicole Garbett, Producers: Will Keith for Theatre Syndicate London and Starting OverTheatricals Ltd in association with Kyle Tovey for AKT Management.

When impoverished student Robbie (Luke Bayer) becomes romantically involved with engaged London Mayoral candidate James Prince (Lewis Asquith), his lap-dancing step-sisters become the least of his problems! James and Robbie's worlds collide forcing them to fight for their own fairy-tale ending. Celebrating London's most colourful district and mixing politics, sex-scandals and true love, Soho Cinders is a deliciously naughty musical update of the Cinderella fairy tale boasting an infectious score with Music by George Stiles and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe with Book by Anthony Drewe and Elliot Davis.

Soho Cinders will run nine weeks from Thursday 24 October to Saturday 21 December.

Press Night is Monday 28 October at 7.30pm.



Writers George Stiles, Anthony Drewe and Elliot Davis said: "In 2000, we sat in Regent's Park discussing what we'd like to write next. Honk! had just won the Olivier Award at The National Theatre, and we felt we should choose a subject that challenged us and perhaps took the audience by surprise. We wanted to write about London, why people had become disenchanted by politics, and the complexities of love. We also wanted to write a fable - our story is about a love that blossoms between two people of different backgrounds and generations, and what they learn from each other. Soho Cinders holds a very special place in our hearts; when Elliot came on board as co-bookwriter, it was the start of a very happy creative collaboration which has seen many more adventures around the world. We are absolutely delighted the show is making a return to the heart of our city in Will Keith's production."

Creative team: Director: Will Keith, Choreographer: Adam Haigh, Musical Director: Sarah Morrison, Associate Musical Director: Joe Louis Robinson, Set Designer: Justin Williams, Casting Director: Harry Blumenau Casting, Producers: Will Keith for Theatre Syndicate London and Starting Over Theatricals Ltd in association with Kyle Tovey for AKT Management.





