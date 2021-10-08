Lukas Gage Joins MIDAS MAN Cast

StudioPOW and Trevor Beattie Films are thrilled to announce that breakout star of HBO's mega success The White Lotus Lukas Gage will be joining the cast of MIDAS MAN, playing Epstein's love interest Tex Ellington - a composite of various real people encountered by Epstein throughout his life.

Gage joins Jacob Fortune-Lloyd who will play the visionary music manager Brian Epstein, Emily Watson who will play Epstein's mother Malka "Queenie" Epstein and Eddie Marsan who will portray Brian's father and successful businessman Harry. Other key roles announced include Charley Palmer Rothwell (Jack Ryan, Beast, Darkest Hour) who will play The Beatles' record producer George Martin and newcomer Jordan Kelly (Twelfth Night, Love and Information, Life of Galileo) who is cast as Gerry Marsden, frontman of the Liverpudlian Beatles' rival band Gerry and the Pacemakers.

LUKAS GAGE established himself as one of the most exciting actors of this generation with a breakout performance in critically acclaimed HBO series THE WHITE LOTUS. Gage will appear in the highly anticipated New Line/Max original feature MOONSHOT, and is also set to appear in a lead role in the forthcoming Peacock limited series ANGELYNE starring Emmy Rossum. In 2019 Lukas appeared as 'Tyler' in HBO's Emmy-winning series EUPHORIA, which became a worldwide phenomenon.

MIDAS MAN is the first feature film to tell the true and extraordinary story of Brian Epstein. Affectionately known as "the fifth Beatle", Brian took the music industry by storm during the 1960s as he created a cultural explosion and creative revolution when he discovered a series of - what became - legendary artists, from The Beatles to Cilla Black and Gerry and The Pacemakers.

MIDAS MAN will be directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker JONAS ÅKERLUND (Polar, Lords of Chaos), and multiple-Grammy winning music director (PAUL MCCARTNEY, MADONNA, BEYONCE, LADY GAGA, U2, THE ROLLING STONES and OZZY OSBOURNE and many others). Steeped both in music and film culture, Åkerlund is uniquely placed to bring this outstanding and human story to life. Åkerlund will also have creative input into the film's iconic soundtrack.

TREVOR BEATTIE said: "Lukas is a magnetic performer and showed in The White Lotus that he was totally at home in an acclaimed show brimming with world-class talent. We're delighted to have him join the MIDAS MAN cast playing such an important character."

MIDAS MAN will be a definitive cinematic telling of Brian's dazzling and tumultuous life which saw him shoot to fame at the tender age of 25 but ended in tragedy at the age of 32. The film will highlight his unparalleled influence on pop music, and its colossal impact worldwide which will touch audiences with Brian's heartfelt story.

MIDAS MAN is produced by Kevin Proctor and Perry Trevers at StudioPOW (Funny Cow, Cordelia), Trevor Beattie and Jeremy Chatterton at Trevor Beattie Films (Moon, Attacking The Devil, Nureyev, Spitfire) and Richard Holmes (The Ritual, Resistance, Eden Lake, Waking Ned). Peter Dunne, Nicola Pearcey and Mark Borkowski are executive producers. Twickenham Studios Chairman and co-owner Sunny Vohra and Managing Partner Jeremy Rainbird will also serve as executive producers.

This original screenplay is based on a screen story by Brigit Grant and written by Jonathan Wakeham (Misanthrope). The casting director is Dan Hubbard CDG CSA (Bourne Ultimatum, Wrath of Man, Captain Phillips, Damned United).

Mister Smith Entertainment has to date completed sales on the film with leading international distributors: Signature UK in UK /Ireland, Transmission Films in Australia/NZ, ACME in the Baltics, WW Entertainment in Benelux, Exponenta in CIS, Blitz in Ex-Yugoslavia, Metropolitan in France, Eagle Pictures in Italy, Monolith Films in Poland, NOS Lusomundo in Portugal, Mislabel in Scandinavia, Tripictures in Spain, and Ascot Elite in Switzerland. The company is currently in negotiation on additional territories following the virtual Cannes market.

MIDAS MAN will be shot on location in Liverpool, London and the United States this Autumn for release in 2022. Further cast announcements will follow shortly.