Loser Phil Ellis Adds Extra Dates to BATH MAT Tour

Multi-award winning comedian Phil Ellis has added extra dates to his biggest tour ever with his brand new show, 'Bath Mat'. The news comes just as Taskmaster (Channel 4) series 20 comes to an end. While Phil did win the hearts of Taskmaster fans across the globe, becoming the people's chaotic champion, he ultimately lost out on the trophy after losing the tie break to break all ties. Phil's 'Bath Mat' tour across the UK will now see him do an extra London show at Leicester Square Theatre on 19th March 2026, as well as extra regional dates across the UK.

Phil's new show, 'Bath Mat', is jam-packed with laugh-out-loud silliness, well-crafted gags and a couple of surprises along the way. He is a celebrated live act, praised for his unique brand of chaotic comedy, electric energy and brilliant writing. Most recently, Phil brought back his Edinburgh Comedy Award Panel Prize winning kids show, 'Funz & Gamez', for a 2 week run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. This year's Edinburgh Fringe also saw Phil perform a new hour of stand-up titled 'Soppy Stern' and his run ended with critical acclaim across the board for both shows plus 3 awards - The ISH Comedy Award for 'Best Show,' The List Festival Award for 'Best Kids Show' and The Malcolm Hardee Award for 'Act That Should Make a Million Quid'.

His 2023 Edinburgh Fringe show, 'Phil Ellis' Excellent Comedy Show' was critically acclaimed and saw him receive a nomination for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards. Last year's show, 'Come On and Take The Rest Of Me', earned Phil 5th place in the list of best reviewed shows of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 (British Comedy Guide). After taking home the Edinburgh Comedy Award Panel Prize for 'Funz & Gamez', it was broadcast as part of BBC Radio 4's Fresh from the Fest and BBC Comedy Feeds (BBC Three). The show went on to have an 18-show run at the Soho Theatre and all major UK comedy festivals.

Phil co-wrote and starred in three series of his own BBC Radio 4 sitcom Phil Ellis is Trying, alongside Johnny Vegas, Lolly Adefope, Amy Gledhill, Alexei Sayle, Sindhu Vee, Jack Dee, Lee Mack, Mark Lamarr and Sean Lock. The series was nominated for a BBC Audio Award in 2019. Phil's TV appearances include The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), Roast Battle (Comedy Central) There She Goes (BBC Two), Drunk History: UK (Comedy Central), as well as writing and performing credits on BBC Three's The Tapeface Tapes and co-writing 3 comedy shorts for Dave. Phil hosted BBC Radio 4's Funny From The Fringe podcast 2 years running and was the host of Fringe Binge, his hit daily Edinburgh Festival Fringe podcast in 2022 and 2023.