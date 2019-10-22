Lorna Dallas Comes To Crazy Coqs

In March of this year, the American born West End favourite, Lorna Dallas, brought her dazzling new cabaret outing, "STAGES," to Crazy Coqs at the Zédel.

Now Ms. Dallas returns to Zédel with this unanimously acclaimed evening for two performances only. Devised by her longtime director, Barry Kleinbort, and with the multitalented Simon Beck at the piano, "STAGES" is a loving and often touching homage to those theatres and venues where Ms. Dallas honed her gifts as a singer and an artist, as well as to the other stages in a life, the ones that took her from a small town in Southern Illinois to the rarefied hothouse atmosphere of New Orleans, to concert stages all over the world including New York's Carnegie Hall, followed by dazzling nights onstage in the West End with Sammy Cahn and Dame Cleo Laine, culminating in Royal Command performances for Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family.

Tuesday 29 October at 7pm

Tuesday 5 November at 7pm

Live at Zedel

Crazy Coqs

20 Sherwood Street

London W1F 7ED

Tickets: £25.00

Book tickets online at

www.liveatzedel.com

Telephone bookings: 020 7734 4888





