London's Royal Docks Will Be Converted Into a New Cultural Space

Plans are underway to convert the Royal Docks in East London into a new cultural quarter, The Stage reports.

According to London mayor Sadiq Khan, the new cultural quarter could create 35,000 jobs, 4,000 new homes and more than £5 billion of local investment within the next 20 years.

Projects include the Factory Project, which will transform former Tate and Lyle Sugar warehouses into an event space, community workspaces, and music and film studios. There will also be a rotating theatre, which will house the Dutch musical Soldier of Orange.

In addition, a Creative Partners Network will be established to support local creatives, as well as a Creative Connectors Scheme, to involve local people in its plans.

Read more on The Stage.

London's Royal Docks were built in the mid-19th century - a marvel of Victorian engineering. An average of thirteen metres deep and 4 kilometres long, they cover an area the size of Central London. They closed to commercial vessels in 1981. Now this unique area is coming back to life in spectacular fashion and London's Royal Docks are well on the way to being a vibrant and exciting waterside destination. The Royal Docks Management Authority Limited (RoDMA) is one of many organisations responsible for making it happen.

Development is well underway on this vast expanse of waterfront. Royal Victoria Dock brings thousands of visitors to exhibitions, events, water sports activities, bars, restaurants and gardens. 600,000 residents live in London's Royal Docks. A wide range of future developments are in the design, planning and construction phases.

Learn more at https://londonsroyaldocks.com/about-us/.