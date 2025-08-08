London Institution, Ministry of Sound Celebrates 34 Years of Club Culture With Armand Van Helden

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This October, Ministry of Sound celebrates 34 years of club culture in London with New York house pioneer Armand Van Helden. The four-room celebration will feature rising stars Olive F, Paisley Jensen, with more names to be announced.

Already one of the most recognisable institutions in electronic music, the South London club remains a leader in nightlife with continued dedication to the many clubbers who have walked through its doors over the last 30 years.

“We're excited to welcome house music legend Armand Van Helden to the helm, alongside Olive F and Paisley, as we celebrate 34 years of the Club. It's been a pivotal year for us, collaborating with incredible brands and launching our No Velvet Rope Society, a fresh take on the VIP experience. And we're just getting started. Big plans are already in motion for 2026: we'll be raising the bar for dance floors across the UK with a refurbishment of the iconic Box room and expanding our global presence.” - MATT LONG, Club Director.

2025 began with the launch of three new in-house brands: Smoove, which is all about UKG, funky and R&B, URGE, a stripped-back tech house night featuring the likes of Matthias Tanzmann, Cuartero, Blondi, Brisotti, and Disco Daddy, which has welcomed the likes of Derrick Carter, Dimitri From Paris more.

Over the summer, Ministry tackled a major renovation of its new NVR space, the first of its kind in over a decade, transforming the space into an open mezzanine overlooking the iconic Box and its renowned Martin Audio sound system. The new membership concept No Velvet Rope, aims to reimagine VIP for a new generation of music lovers at the club.

Building on this, the Ministry introduced a sober raving concept in response to evolving nightlife habits, featuring a curated mocktail menu, low-alcohol beers, and CBD serves.

The momentum continued in April, with the now-infamous Toilet takeover in partnership with Lab54, an unannounced rave in the women's toilets that went viral, amassing over 20 million views on socials.

With more than three decades already behind them, Ministry of Sound is gearing up for a monumental 35th anniversary in 2026. It's a rare milestone these days with so many pressures on all fronts, so big plans are already in motion, so keep your eyes peeled.