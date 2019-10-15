Local Talent Goes Head-to-head In MonologueSlam UK

Coventry's best and brightest acting talent will go head-to-head this November when MonologueSlam UK returns to the Belgrade Theatre.

Following a lengthy auditions process, the cream of the crop of local performers will showcase their skills to a panel of industry professionals who can help to further their careers, including agents, casting directors and directors.

Promising a fast-paced, fun night out with actors introduced by a celebrity host, MonologueSlam UK is the only industry showcase to be endorsed by actors' union Equity and casting directory Spotlight. Both adults and younger performers will take part in the event, with a separate category for performers under the age of 18.

Missed your chance to audition for the event? On Saturday 26 October, the Belgrade will also host two MonologueSlam Masterclasses, offering a chance for two participants to perform at the showcase on Saturday 9 November. Open to actors aged 14+, these fun, interactive and robust workshops aim to stretch and challenge those taking part, analyzing the quality and control of their monologues as well as introducing them to new ideas and techniques.

All participants must prepare either a one-minute or three-minute monologue to work on during the class. Taking place at 10.30am and 3pm, each session will last for four hours with a short break in the middle.

MonologueSlamUK is at the Belgrade Theatre on Saturday 9 November, with MasterTickets to both the MonologueSlam UK showcase and the MonologueSlam Masterclass are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or by visiting www.belgrade.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You