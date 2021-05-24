Lloyd Griffith Announces Five Dates at London's Soho Theatre

Comedian, choirboy and (still) 'aspiring' goalkeeper Lloyd Griffith has announced five extra dates at London's Soho Theatre as part of his Not Just A Pretty Face tour. The tour begins at Birmingham's Glee Club on 1st September 2021 and concludes in Lloyd's hometown at Grimsby Docks Academy on 28th October 2021. All tickets are on sale now at www.lloydgriffith.com.

Lloyd supported Jack Whitehall on the entirety of his Stood Up UK and Ireland arena tour for 2019-2020.

Since his last critically acclaimed live tour All Rounder, Lloyd has fronted Can You Beat The Bookies? (BBC Three) which received a four star review from The Guardian, co-hosted 10 part action comedy gameshow series Flinch for Netflix and been seen as regular host of Sky's flagship show Soccer AM. He also featured in the Pay the Penalty Challenge where he attempted to save 2,020 penalties taken by Sam Quek in one day, and The Battle of the Channels Boat Race for Sport Relief (BBC).

Lloyd has also been flexing his acting muscles, you'll have recently seen him in It's A Sin (Channel 4/HBO Max), Apple TV's much celebrated comedy series Ted Lasso and BBC One's hit sitcom Not Going Out for television. He will also feature in Paul Dood's Deadly Lunch Break (Belstone Pictures) and Mark Wahlberg's Infinite (Paramount Pictures) for film later this year.

Other recent TV appearances include Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club (ITV), 8 Out Of 10 Cats (E4), Celebability (ITV2), Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC Two), Comedy Central Live at The Comedy Store (Comedy Central), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), Comedy Games Night (Comedy Central/Channel 5) The Premier League Show (BBC Two) and even Songs of Praise (BBC Two). Expect jokes mixed with jaw dropping singing. In the words of The Sunday Post it's "uplifting stand-up that'll have you smiling for days".

Lloyd's All Rounder tour saw additional dates added due to phenomenal demand and included a run of shows at London's Soho Theatre. Lloyd has supported both Jack Whitehall and Rob Beckett on their tours including at venues such as Liverpool Echo, Newcastle Metro, Manchester, Leeds and Wembley Arenas. Lloyd created and appears in YouTube series Premier League Fan Reactions videos, with the weekly videos regularly reaching upwards of 100K views. He also appeared in FIFA: Quest for the Best (EA Sports/Sky Sports).

As a singer, Lloyd can often be heard performing with the choirs of Westminster Abbey, St George's Chapel - Windsor Castle and various other London groups, and subsequently has an incredible knowledge and passion for the UK's finest Cathedrals and choral music.

The Not Just A Pretty Face tour will be conducted with all current COVID-19 guidelines in place. All date and venue information correct at time of release but may be subject to change according to Government guidelines.

Tickets for Lloyd Griffith: Not Just A Pretty Face are on sale at www.lloydgriffith.com