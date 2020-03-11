Lloyd Griffith Adds Additional Tour Date At The Ambassadors Theatre

Lloyd Griffith has added an additional date at London's Ambassadors Theatre on Friday 29th May 2020 at 9:30pm, to his upcoming Not Just A Pretty Face tour. Tickets are on sale now at www.lloydgriffith.com. The tour now takes in a total of 45 dates, with several extra dates added across the UK.

Lloyd is back on the road with his third UK stand up tour and this time he's on a mission. He wants to sing the national anthem at Wembley at Euro 2020 and he wants you to help him get there. It's fair to say it's been a busy few years for Grimsby's favourite (for now, anyway) comedian/choirboy. He's recently been supporting Jack Whitehall on his UK and Ireland arena tour, and you may have also seen him in on 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Can You Beat The Bookies? (BBC Three), Soccer AM (Sky One), Flinch (Netflix), Live At The Comedy Store (Comedy Central), Roast Battle (Comedy Central) and Songs of Praise (BBC Two).

Lloyd has been flexing his acting muscles and has recently filmed Boys (Channel 4) for television, as well Paul Dood's Deadly Lunch Break (Belstone Pictures) and Infinite (Paramount Pictures) for film. He will also be taking part in some of this years' Sport Relief challenges, including the Clash Of The Channels celebrity boat race which will see him competing with team Sky and airs on Friday 13th March, as well as taking on an all-day Pay The Penalty challenge of saving 2,020 penalties from British field hockey player Sam Quek.

Lloyd Griffith said previously: "Stand-up is my favourite thing to do in the world, so I can't wait to be going back out on tour with this new show. We're going back to some of my favourite venues and also playing some bigger rooms which I'm proper pumped for. Look out for me at a service station in 2020 loading up on carbs."

Lloyd's All Rounder tour saw additional dates added due to phenomenal demand and included a run of shows at London's Soho Theatre. Lloyd has supported both Jack Whitehall and Rob Beckett on their tours at venues such as Liverpool Echo, Newcastle Metro, Manchester, Leeds and Wembley Arenas.

Lloyd created and appears in YouTube series Premier League Fan Reactions videos, with the weekly videos regularly reaching upwards of 100K views. He also appeared in FIFA: Quest for the Best (EA Sports/Sky Sports).

As a singer, Lloyd can often be heard performing with the choirs of Westminster Abbey, St George's Chapel - Windsor Castle and various other London groups, and subsequently has an incredible knowledge and passion for the UK's finest Cathedrals and choral music. Lloyd also sang at the grand opening of Joe Lycett's kitchen extension, which was unveiled by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham in 2019.

Tickets for Lloyd Griffith: Not Just A Pretty Face are on sale at www.lloydgriffith.com





