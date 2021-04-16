Livestreamed Reading of GALLATHEA Will Be Presented as Part of THE SHOWS MUST GO ONLINE

OneOff and two-time OnComm award-winning, The Show Must Go Online, today announces the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of Gallathea by John Lyly. The production, an early modern love story between two young women in disguise will be live on Wednesday 21 April at 7pm BST, and available on catch-up thereafter. This comes after the collective performed the entirety of William Shakespeare's First Folio in weekly livestreamed readings over 36 consecutive weeks last year.

Rachel Chung (they/she) directs a majority LGBTQIA+ cast: Emily Carding (they/them) as Diana, Jordy Deelight (they/them) as Dick/Augur, Angel Dumapias (she/her) as Peter/Ramia/Venus, Dafydd Gwyn Howells (he/him) as Neptune/Mariner/Populus, Michelle Kelly (she/her) as Eurota/Nymph/Hebe, Sawyer Kemp (they/them) as Melibeus/Alchemist, Eugenia Low (she/her) as Phillida, Guido Garcia Lueches (they/him) as Prologue/Cupid, Ella Mock (they/them) as Telusa/Other, Shamiso Mushambi (she/her) as Robin/Larissa, Eduardo J Pérez-Torres (he/him) as Rafe, Shakira Searle (they/them) as Gallathea, Ahd Tamimi (he/him) as Tityrus/Astronomer, with swings Harriet Sharmini Smithers (she/her) also playing Ericthinis and Betsy Bowman (they/them) also playing Agar. Choreography is by Victoria Rae Sook (she/her).

The cast have worked with Shakescene Shakespeare, Cream Faced Loons, St Louis Shakespeare, Plague Mask Players, Worlds Elsewhere Theatre Company, New York Public Library, Soho Theatre, Young Vic Theatre, Foreign Affairs, Portland Stage Company, Melbourne Opera Company, Pride Arts, Gilbert Theatre, tutti frutti productions, Buena Park Theater, Riverside Theater, Brite Theatre, AppleTV, NBC, and more.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite or Patreon on a pay-what-you-can basis starting at £1 with a recommended contribution of £5.

For updates on future productions, or to watch the collective's previous shows, including their complete Shakespeare First Folio series, and Ian Doescher's Pop Shakespeare Series, visit: robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline.