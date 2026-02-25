Liverpool Olympia to Transition into a Community Interest Company in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Liverpool Olympia has announced its plans to cement its place as a vibrant cultural hub in the heart of the community. The West Derby Road landmark has officially taken on Community Interest Company status to further its ambitions to offer exciting cultural and educational opportunities and make a real difference to the lives of people who live nearby.

A Community Interest Company (CIC) is a type of limited company which operates to provide a benefit to the community it serves and ensure that profits made are reinvested to do that. CICs are different to a charity.

Liverpool Olympia CIC is committed to creating opportunities for local people to access a range of community, arts, education and training, and engagement activities which empower them and enable them to take part in life's changing experiences.

It will work with the local community to ensure it understands people's needs and wants, and will engage them in developing arts, training and empowerment programmes; ensure equal opportunities in everything it does, and act as a community hub for a range of activities.

The CIC will also access local, regional and national funding to help achieve its vision to create an accessible and welcoming environment and to make a positive and tangible difference in people's lives.

Meanwhile as custodian of the historic site, it aims to approach funding bodies and foundations to seek financial support to maintain the fabric of the building and bring it back to its former glory.

The Liverpool Olympia was designed by Frank Matcham - the visionary British architect responsible for more than 90 playhouses across the country - and opened in April 1905 as a purpose-built indoor circus and variety theatre for up to 4,000 people spread across the stalls and three balconies.

Animals were housed in a large basement area, dubbed the ‘elephant pit', and aquatic shows were staged in a huge tank below floor level which could hold an astounding 80,000 gallons – or more than 360,000 litres - of water.

During its century-long history it has hosted legends like Harry Houdini, The Beatles and Little Richard, while in more recent times it has welcomed stars like Robert Plant, Paul Weller and Liverpool's Elvis Costello, The Zutons and, earlier this month, Robbie Williams who played to a sell-out crowd.

In its time the building has also been a pioneering cinema, which was one of the first regional picture houses to show talkies; a wartime Royal Naval depot; a famous dance hall – the Locarno – where couples would foxtrot and jive the night away under its grand domed ceiling, and a Mecca bingo hall.

In 1990, the current owners purchased the neighbouring Grafton Rooms and while operating this as a successful nightclub, they began to refurbish the Olympia to bring it back to life after several years of closure.

The venue eventually reopened in February 2000, and along with live music it holds a wide range of other events including club events, sports and comedy, as well as providing an in-demand location for TV shows, films, adverts and music videos such as Peaky Blinders and Tin Star.

Now it is embarking on this exciting new chapter in its long and illustrious history.

Liverpool Olympia managing director Chris Zorba said today: “I'm proud to collaborate with Liverpool Olympia CIC to preserve the 120-year heritage of this iconic building and ensure its future both as an entertainment venue and community hub into the next century.

“Our vision is to continue providing artistic and community programmes, which will now be delivered and developed by the CIC. However, we also see ourselves as custodians of this local asset and want to protect the heritage of the building, as part of this process we will be making a number of applications to funding bodies with the aim of bringing the fabric of the building back to its former glory.”

Alan Smith, Head of Heritage Preservation and Development at Liverpool City Council, added: “Hidden in plain sight, the Olympia is a magnificent example of Liverpool's architectural treasures, and this Frank Matcham building has played an outstanding part in the city's musical and performance history.

“The building is the new gateway to the city's ‘town within a town' restoration plans that extend from Everton to Bootle and can once again play a leading role in our musical repertoire.

“The Olympia also offers the Elephant Pit in the basement, an amazing space which fizzes with Liverpool's characteristic sense of history, fun and uniqueness, and where once real elephants were brought in to be raised on to the stage above.”

For more details about the Liverpool Olympia visit www.liverpoololympia.co.uk