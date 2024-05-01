Little Angel Theatre's Children's Puppet Festival Will Return This Summer

Learn more about the festival highlights here!
Little Angel Theatre’s Children’s Puppet Festival will return for its second year after a successful launch in 2023. The new festival won a one-off Offie Award at this year’s Off West End Award Ceremony for its work showcasing many different styles of puppetry by award-winning companies for a wide range of different age groups.
Offies assessors praised the festival noting ‘Although one of London’s smallest theatres, the Little Angel Theatre repeatedly punches above its weight, and this Puppet Festival was a triumph of inventive, creative thinking that brings positivity, enlightenment and genuine impact in every area it encounters: truly to be celebrated.”
Little Angel Associate Artist and curator of the Children’s Puppet Festival Oliver Hymans said: “Once again the festival is an opportunity to showcase the amazing breath of the versatile artform of puppetry. We were absolutely thrilled to win an award at the Offies for the festival's inaugural year and we believe we have programmed just as an exciting line-up of artists and companies for this season! Following on from our work to get marionette making and performance onto the red list of endangered crafts in May 2023 we are more impassioned than ever to create a platform where puppetry and theatre for young audiences can thrive and flourish, receiving the recognition they deserve.”
Little Angel Theatre Artistic Director Samantha Lane and Executive Director Peta Swindall said: “We are thrilled to be bringing back the Children’s Puppet Festival this summer, after it was so well received last year. The festival has been beautifully curated to include a wonderful range of puppetry and performance styles from visiting companies from across the UK. Alongside the shows, there is a wealth of wrap around activity to encourage audiences to get puppeteering and create their own puppets – there really is something for everyone at this exciting festival!”
