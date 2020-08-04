Little Angel Theatre To Broadcast Two New Productions This August

Little Angel Theatre have announced the next two productions in their digital Puppetry Sofa Series: Flyboy and the Robot by Matthew Robins, and an adaptation of Ross Collins's There's A Bear On My Chair by Toby Olié.

Both will be broadcast for free on the Little Angel Theatre YouTube Channel in August.

Flyboy and the Robot will be the first to be broadcast, on Sunday 9 August at 11am. It is an original story by multi-disciplinary artist and musician Matthew Robins, who has been writing and performing an on-going series of stories about Flyboy for the last 10 years. Using black paper, a scalpel, and a piano they are his own home-made way of recreating all the things he loves - 1950s science-fiction films, Sesame Street cartoons, the Beano, old Tom Waits records. This particular Flyboy outing involves crocodiles, robots and sausages. It will be performed by Matthew Robins and Tim Spooner.

Sunday 23 August will see a second broadcast from director, designer and puppeteer Toby Olié. Toby's puppet retelling of Ross Collins's picture book What Does an Anteater Eat? was broadcast by Little Angel Theatre in May, and has had over 25,000 views to date in 25 countries. Now Olié takes on Collins's popular story There's A Bear On My Chair, ahead of the hotly- anticipated sequel There's A Mouse in My House this autumn.

There's A Bear On My Chair was shortlisted for the CILIP Kate Greenaway medal in 2016, and is much loved by children and parents alike. The book has been translated into 11 languages and has sold over 285,000 copies internationally. Watch as Mouse employs a series of hilarious antics to remove an unwitting polar bear from his favourite chair. This puppet-retelling will be made and performed by Olié with music from Adam Pleeth.

Little Angel Theatre have been releasing digital stories, crafts and online puppetry shows since they were forced to close their doors on 17 March. To date, they have released 10 digital shorts which have been watched over 320,000 times.

Little Angel Theatre's Artistic Director, Samantha Lane, said:

"We've been overwhelmed by the response to our digital work and will continue to release shows online, created by our brilliant artists, whilst audiences are not able to enjoy live theatre at our venue. I'm excited to be working with Toby again after the success of What Does an Anteater Eat? and Matthew's unique work will be a fantastic addition to the series."

