Little Angel Theatre Runs Storytelling Competition For Children

Little Angel Theatre will be running a competition over the summer holidays for children to come up with an ending to writer and puppeteer Samantha Sutherland's story, The Adventures of Oop and Imm and have it made into an online puppetry show.

The beginning of Sutherland's story, which follows two courageous children on their journey to the Not-So-Important-Lands, is available to watch for free on the Little Angel Theatre YouTube channel.





The competition is open worldwide to children up to the age of 11. Entrants may submit their story ending in any format they like - writing, drawings or video - and be in with a chance of having it incorporated into a puppet show to be broadcast on the Little Angel Theatre YouTube channel in the autumn. All entries must be submitted by a parent/carer to info@littleangeltheatre.com by 5pm on Friday 28 August 2020.

The competition will be judged by a panel including Samantha Sutherland (the author) and Samantha Lane (Little Angel Theatre Artistic Director).

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You