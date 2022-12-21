Listen: Christopher Biggins and Su Pollard Talk Pantomime on ACTING FOR OTHERS PRESENTS...

Theatrical Charity Acting for Others released a Christmas Special episode of their new podcast Acting for Others Presents... featuring panto legends Christopher Biggins and Su Pollard talking all things... Pantomime!

Listen below!

The podcast series pairs up the brightest British stars of stage and screen for revealing conversations about their passion for theatre, the joy of storytelling, trials and triumphs, loves and losses and a whole lot more. All episodes are available to listen to now, and all revenue generated by the podcast will go to UK theatre workers in financial need.

The season features two actors from different walks of life, some meeting for the first time, others catching up with old friends. Listeners will hear Olly Alexander reminiscing about running around Judi Dench's garden, to David Tennant talking to Paapa Essiedu about the James Bond rumours - expect to hear everything about their lives and experiences in the industry from their highs, lows and everything in between.