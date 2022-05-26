Line Up Announced For First Ever FUSE International Festival

A host of talented artists from across the UK and around the world will come together in Kingston this summer for the first ever FUSE International festival. The festival replaces the International Youth Arts Festival (IYAF) which has taken place each summer since 2009. Over 50 events across film, music, theatre, visual arts and more will take place over the ten days of the new festival which is curated and presented by charity Creative Youth.

The programme comprises both productions by young emerging companies and a programme of family friendly work . This year, the family programme will be headlined by Circus Abyssinia's Tulu (7-8 Jul) which tells the story of Ethiopian Olympic legend Derartu Tulu through dazzling displays of speed and flight. Also featuring in the family programme are Cirque du Chennai (3 Jul), Jellyfish Theatre's The Wagon of Dreams (9 Jul) and Above Bounds Theatre's The Silly Squirrel (10 Jul).

A number of events will be presented by international companies or have international participants. These range from fringe theatre shows from Italy, Sweden and the Netherlands to a Choir Fest (1 Jul) where young people from Kenya will join digitally with participants performing live in London and a screened contribution from a children's choir in Ukraine. Further music events will be staged in Kingston Marketplace and on The Seven Saxons boat, a 60-foot wide-beam narrowboat, located on the Thames.

The programme will also see performances in music venues such The Lamb pub, Woody's Bar & Kitchen and The Fighting Cocks. This includes A Celebration of Bowie and Bowie Ball, marking 50th anniversary of David Bowie launching Ziggy Stardust in the Borough in 1972.

The extensive Fringe programme features 28 shows spanning theatre, comedy, dance, spoken word, cabaret and film, all performed by artists under the age of 27. Highlights of the programme include Orange Sky Theatre's Wild Onion (2 Jul), Chewboy Productions' Tethered (Winner of an Offie and a London Pub Theatre Award, 2 Jul), The Bobolyne Poets' Shenanigan's Wake (8 Jul) and Dillon Dance Presents (5 July), Christian Dart: Bigger than the Christmas Turkey (6-7 July), Jamie Mykaela: DADDY (2-3 July) and Broccan Tyzack-Carlin: Turtle (3-4 July). The best theatre, comedy, digital and children's shows performed by under 27s at the Brighton Fringe, as selected by the young people of Creative Youth, will be brought together in four special showcase events as part of a partnership with Brighton Fringe.

Young artists supported by Creative Youth as part of their Creative Talent Programme will be featured across the festival. In the Fringe programme, This Is Not A Show About Hong Kong by Max Percy and Friends (7 Jul), looks at censorship in Hong Kong. In the exhibition programme, Eshé Photo present LABELS: Black Mental Health and Me (2-10 Jul) and taking place online, Hannah Raymond-Cox presents digital installation/game This Is Not My Beautiful House (2-10 Jul). As part of FUSE Film (4 Jul) Jordy Deelight will screen Team Spirit on the topic of LGBTQIA participation in football. Additionally, all of the Creative Talent Programme artists will be brought together for a special showcase event on 1 July at the Rose Theatre.

The festival will be accompanied by a series of discussions and practical skills-based workshops for young artists, taking place online and in person workshops called So You Wanna Change the Arts.

Speaking about the programme, Festival Director Petra Tauscher said "This festival is about making connections and the energy created by artistic encounters and exchange. FUSE International 2022 has an eclectic programme of fringe, children and family and digital work covering all artforms, created by young people under 27. The festival Is about supporting young creative talent and creating a springboard for emerging artists to the larger international fringe festivals and on to the wider industry."



Creative Youth is a charity based in Kingston-upon-Thames that exists to enable young people aged 5 - 26 to realise their potential through the arts, involving them in innovative, original and ambitious projects. Projects include the Creative Talent Programme, a young people's skills development programme and a new heritage project AMP Kingston; Art, Music and Pop Fashion. www.creativeyouthcharity.org