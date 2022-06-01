Les Enfants Terribles Announce Applications Open For LET Bursary 2022

Les Enfants Terribles are excited to announce that applications are open for their 2022 LET Bursary in association with WildChild arts organisation.

The bursary is designed to support aspiring actors, with backgrounds that are currently underrepresented within the industry, as they embark on an undergraduate training programme. The successful candidate will receive:

1-2-1 mentorship from an established industry professional

£1,500 per year (£4,500 total) towards your training fees

Support from the Les Enfants Terribles team

Headshots with a top theatre photographer

Joining the network of previous recipients

Opportunities to meet industry professionals to grow your career prospects

Deadline for applications is midday on Monday 1st August and you can find more information on how to apply on the Les Enfants Terribles website: https://lesenfantsterribles.co.uk/opportunities/awards/the-let-bursary/