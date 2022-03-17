Leeds Playhouse Searches for Charlie Bucket Through Open Call

Leeds Playhouse is launching an open casting to find four young people to star in the leading role of Charlie Bucket in its magical festive show CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - THE MUSICAL opening this November.

The Playhouse is working with leading Leeds-based casting directors Keston & Keston to find the talented quartet who will take on the timeless role of the child who finds a golden ticket that takes them through the gates into the marvellous, mysterious world of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

The role of Charlie requires someone with the energy and endurance to play a leading role over the long run from 18 November 2022 to 28 January 2023. They must be 9-12 years old, under 5ft tall and live within an hour's commute of Leeds City Centre. This is a paid role and the Playhouse welcomes young people of all genders to audition.

Casting Directors Keston & Keston said: "We are so looking forward to auditioning as many young people from Leeds and beyond in the search for our very own Charlie Bucket - an iconic role in this exciting new production of the well-loved Roald Dahl classic."

Leeds Playhouse Artistic Director James Brining, who will be directing the production, said: "CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - THE MUSICAL is such a special story, loved by generations of children and their parents for over almost 60 years. Charlie is such a fantastic role - a kind-hearted young person full of courage and strength. It's a big role that's going to require stamina and determination but, from the young people I have worked with before in many productions here at the Playhouse, I know we'll find our Charlie from a huge pool of young people in our region. We welcome young people from all communities to audition and encourage everyone who is interested and fits the brief to apply even if you don't have previous acting experience."

Information

Role: Charlie Bucket

Height: Under 5ft

Age: 9 - 12 years

Location: We are looking for children from the North of England who live within a 1-hour commute from Leeds City Centre

Availability: Children must be fully available from August 2022 to January 2023. Children cast will share the role throughout the period. This role will involve time off school, and young people must be prepared to be licenced in order to participate

Apply: Please register your details by 28 March with children's casting directors Keston & Keston at their website or iOS app: www.kestonandkestoncasting.com

Or email info@kestonandkeston.com