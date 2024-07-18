Leeds Playhouse Launches Second Paid Theatre Internship For Blind or Visually Impaired Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the second year running Leeds Playhouse will partner with Thomas Pocklington Trust (TPT) and The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) on their Get Set Progress internship programme, creating new employment opportunities for blind and visually impaired people.

The internship offers a nine-month, full-time, paid placement for opportunity for the Theatre Intern to undertake artistic and organisational development opportunities, working with our Playhouse Connect and Audiences teams. They will also join a cohort of interns on TPT's Works for Me Employment Programme gaining bespoke employment support, guidance and advice.

A wide-ranging programme of opportunities is on offer to the Theatre Intern, including working on the Playhouse's production of Mr Snow, directed by Amy Leach, Leeds Playhouse's Deputy Artistic Director, and getting hands-on experience as part of the Playhouse Connect team including planning, facilitating and supporting on creative projects, engaging with a diverse range of participants at the Playhouse and in communities across the city.

Amy Leach said: “We're thrilled to be working again with RNIB and TPT to create another opportunity for a blind and visually impaired artist. It is essential that as an arts organisation, a business, and a charity we strive to maintain an alert social conscience with a desire to continually improve the Playhouse, its impact, and its relationships.

“We love the way in which theatre can help us all understand the world around us. This is a fantastic opportunity for an early career artist from Yorkshire to gain a varied insight into the running of an arts organisation and act as an agent for change delivering positive change for blind and visually impaired people within the theatre industry.

“We've had a fantastic time working with our current theatre intern Akinsola Famakin who has grabbed every opportunity and worked across so many projects here with us from being part of a rehearsal process to making an impact with our Audiences team looking at accessible marketing and content creation. It has a been a joy to work with him and we look forward to welcoming our next Theatre Intern.”

Committed to making theatre available to everyone, the Playhouse has long been a pioneer of accessibility supported by Access Partner Irwin Mitchell, enabling the theatre to create the first Relaxed and Dementia Friendly performances, supported by the Dementia Friendly Guide and now widely used across the industry. Leeds Playhouse became the world's first Theatre of Sanctuary ten years ago, welcoming refugees and people seeking asylum to the Leeds City Region via numerous theatre projects and programmes.

The Playhouse is also a founder member of the pioneering Ramps on the Moon consortium, which works to normalise the presence of deaf and disabled people on and off our stages, championing disabled artists andintegrating creative access into numerous productions.

As part of the internship, the successful candidate will receive support from the TPT Internship team, where they will have access to a comprehensive learning and development programme, a mentor, and support from the TPT employment service. The programme has a proven track record of supporting interns in gaining permanent employment with over 85% finding jobs within six months of leaving the programme.

Josh Feehan, Head of Internships at TPT, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Leeds Playhouse again to offer this exciting internship opportunity in the creative sector. Leeds Playhouse have embraced the programme and have benefited hugely with their current Intern Akinsola. Blind and visually impaired people have a part to play in all sectors and it is fantastic to be finding opportunities, across a variety of platforms, showcasing different industries on offer.”

Applicants must be over 18, rooted in Yorkshire, have lived experience of sight loss and be an aspiring theatre artist in the early stages of their career.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Wednesday 14 August. Full details can be found at leedsplayhouse.org.uk.

