Leeds Conservatoire Partners With Dark Horse to Improve Inclusivity in the Theatre Industry

Leeds Conservatoire, a specialist creative higher education institution, and Dark Horse theatre company have launched a new partnership, aimed at equipping students with practical skills and a deep understanding of inclusive practices within performance. This collaboration will foster the development of future theatre professionals who are not only highly skilled but also advocates for inclusivity within the wider industry.

Through this partnership, Dark Horse company members will work with cohorts within the conservatoire's School of Drama to enable them to develop a better and deeper understanding of the Silent Method and other inclusive approaches to theatre making. This unique, immersive learning experience will include students participating in masterclasses and performances, plus research and development showings.

Erin Carter, Head of School of Drama at Leeds Conservatoire, said, "Leeds Conservatoire is thrilled to formalise what has been a developing partnership with Dark Horse, a company leading the way in inclusive theatre making. Their work transforms our students' understanding of what art is for and who gets to make it, enriching their perspective in the most powerful and practical way."

Dark Horse shares Leeds Conservatoire's commitment to making theatre more inclusive and accessible. By working closely together, the organisations will ensure that future theatre practitioners are equipped to approach their work with creativity, inclusivity, and sensitivity to the diverse needs of both performers and audiences.

Amy Cunningham, Artistic Director at Dark Horse, added, "The Dark Horse ensemble actors have spent years working together honing a method and a craft that is playful and generous, allowing space for authenticity, instinct and real connection to drive the work. This partnership and collaborations like it are completely transformative for performing arts students, arts training and the sector as a whole."

The two organisations, both based in West Yorkshire, have a track record of successful collaboration. Several Leeds Conservatoire students have gone on to work with Dark Horse, with roles including Access Consultant, Assistant Director and Creative Enabler; highlighting the impact of this innovative training on their careers and approach to the industry.

Eija Gibson, an Assistant Director on We're in Love (Actually) at Dark Horse currently, said, "As a recent graduate of Leeds Conservatoire, working with Dark Horse theatre company has been an incredible experience. I have enjoyed collaborating with a company that champions inclusivity and creativity, and I have gained valuable insights into adaptive performance techniques, and the power of authentic storytelling. Working alongside learning-disabled actors has deepened my understanding of diverse perspectives and strengthened my skills in creating accessible and engaging theatre."

Visit leedsconservatoire.ac.uk for information on Leeds Conservatoire and for Dark Horse theatre company go to darkhorsetheatre.co.uk.

