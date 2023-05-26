Lee Mead Will Embark on UK Concert Tour

The tour kicks off on 17 October.
Lee Mead, award winning stage and screen actor, singer and West End leading man, is thrilled to unveil his all-new October concert tour, set to captivate audiences across the country. Mead, known for his powerful voice and magnetic stage presence, will embark on a series of unforgettable performances, showcasing some of his favourite songs.
His concert promises to be a sensational musical experience, with Mead taking centre stage alongside his live band to perform a repertoire that spans various genres from his musical influences, including musical theatre classics, contemporary hits, soulful ballads and a sneak peek at his brand-new EP. Audiences can expect an evening of extraordinary vocal performances, infused with Mead's witty charm and heartfelt emotion.
Kicking off at The Apex Bury St Edmunds (17 Oct), the show will also play these unmissable dates: Redhill’s Harlequin Theatre (18 Oct), Watford’s Palace Theatre (19 Oct), Clacton-on-Sea’s West Cliff Theatre (20 Oct), Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal (24 Oct), Newbury Corn Exchange (25 Oct), Taunton Brewhouse Theatre (26 Oct) and Worcester’s Swan Theatre (28 Oct).
Currently in rehearsals for the West End’s summer revival of We Will Rock You, Lee Mead's talent has garnered him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base over the years. From his breakthrough win on the BBC talent show Any Dream Will Do, to his subsequent career in the West End, including Wicked, Legally Blonde, Chicago, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Mead has consistently delivered exceptional performances as one of the most remarkable voices in the industry. Lee has also enjoyed TV regular roles on Casualty and Holby City.
Mead said, I am absolutely thrilled to announce my October concert tour. I’m excited to journey back through some of my musical influences and it's a chance for me to connect and share with my fans my passion for music and live entertainment. We have put together an exciting setlist that I hope will resonate with audiences and be a fun night out for all.
To purchase tickets and for more information about the tour dates and venues, please visit Lee Mead's official website: www.leemead.co.uk
17th October The Apex, Bury St Edmunds
https://www.theapex.co.uk/whats-on/details.cfm?id=813947&ins=1180390
18th October The Harlequin Theatre, Redhill
https://harlequintheatre.co.uk/events/lee-mead-the-best-of-me/
19th October Watford Palace Theatre
https://watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk/events/live-in-concert-lee-mead-the-best-of-me/
20th October West Cliff Theatre, Clacton-on-Sea
http://www.westcliffclacton.co.uk/famousfaces/lee-mead-2023/#more-16896
24th October Portsmouth New Theatre Royal
https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/?post_type=event&p=13453&preview=true
25th October Corn Exchange, Newbury
https://cornexchangenew.com/event/lee-mead
26th October The Brewhouse Theatre, Taunton
https://www.tauntonbrewhouse.co.uk/events/lee-mead-the-best-of-me/
28th October The Swan Theatre, Worcester
https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WOLV_MPV&orgid=55750&eventid=90240
