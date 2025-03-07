Lee Hall Adapts MOTHER COURAGE For New Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble ‘84 has announced the dates for its debut production, Mother Courage and Her Children by Bertolt Brecht and adapted by award-winning writer Lee Hall. Directed by Ensemble ‘84's co-founder and Artistic Director, Mark Dornford-May, this bold first production is a culmination of a 24-week, paid training programme for individuals from across County Durham to become professional actors and form its cast, and features an ambitious international collaboration with Isango Ensemble, the acclaimed, multi-award-winning theatre company from Cape Town, South Africa, whose work has served as both a model and inspiration for Ensemble ‘84. Mother Courage will premiere in Horden, East Durham from 14-24 May, with a national press night on Friday 16 May. Tickets are now on sale.

Written in 1939, Mother Courage and Her Children follows the story of a shrewd canteen wagon owner, Anna Fierling - known as Mother Courage - as she struggles to make a living by profiteering from war while trying to protect her three children. Set against the backdrop of the Thirty Years' War, Brecht's play is a powerful exploration of survival, sacrifice, and the devastating cost of conflict. This new adaptation by Lee Hall, known for his award-winning screenplays for Billy Elliot and Rocketman, brings fresh urgency to Brecht's iconic anti-war drama, offering a contemporary lens on its themes of resilience and moral compromise.

Performed by Ensemble ‘84's all-County Durham cast, Mother Courage places the voices from the North East at its heart, celebrating the rich talent of the region. South Africa's acclaimed Isango Ensemble brings its globally recognised approach to theatre-making and adds a powerful international dimension to this special production. This collaboration bridges histories and geographies, drawing parallels between different struggles for survival and resilience across continents. Through this meeting of artists, cultures and lived experiences, Mother Courage is reimagined as the bold and urgent piece of theatre of our times, resonating with audiences both locally and globally.

Mark Dornford-May said, “Mother Courage is one of the greatest anti-war plays ever written and, in this new adaptation, we explore its relevance to communities who have lived through economic hardship and struggle here in the North East of England. By creating the work in this part of East Durham and through bringing in voices from South Africa's Isango Ensemble, we have created a production that speaks across borders - one that unearths shared histories of resilience, sacrifice, and endurance.”

Lee Hall said, “Mother Courage is one of the most important plays of the 20th century. Brecht forces us to ask urgent questions about war, capitalism and the price of survival. Combining the North East England context with that of South Africa, where people have endured incredible hardship and fought to preserve their identity, brings a fresh and powerful perspective to the story. It's a privilege to adapt this play for Ensemble ‘84's first production, working with such an extraordinary company of artists from County Durham and, of course, one of the great lyrical international theatre companies from South Africa, Isango Ensemble.”

Mandisi Dyantisis, Musical Director for Isango Ensemble, said, “At its core, Mother Courage is a story about survival—about those caught in forces beyond their control, making impossible choices to keep going. This is something that resonates deeply with our own histories in South Africa, and it is a privilege to bring Isango Ensemble's voice to this production. Working alongside Ensemble ‘84, we are not just telling a historical story, but drawing powerful connections between past and present, between different struggles across the world. This collaboration is a meeting of cultures, experiences and artistic traditions and I believe it will create something truly special for audiences.”

Julia Handelman-Smith, Into the Light Director, said, “This project embodies everything that Into the Light stands for - bringing communities together and strengthening them through bold, socially engaged storytelling. Mother Courage is a play that speaks to the struggles of working people across generations and this adaptation, rooted in East Durham's mining heritage, makes it all the more powerful. Ensemble ‘84's collaboration with Isango Ensemble is a testament to the power of international exchange, showing how shared histories of resilience and resistance can be brought to life on stage. We are incredibly proud to support this production and can't wait for audiences to experience it.”

The cast of Mother Courage and Her Children will be led by Isango Ensemble's Paulina Malefane in the title role, with Brodie Daniel as Eilif, Ayanda Tikolo as Cook, Wendy Hindmarch as Yvette and Noluthando Boqwana-Page as Katrin. Also in the cast will be Julie Ainslie, Mo Aleyasin, Eve Booth, Janet Brown, Bryn Chaytor-Wilson, Mia Cummings, Joe Hammal, Keith Irons, Stephen Lister, Sophie Moss, Zoleka Mpotsha, Thandolwethu Mzembe, Willow Pearson and Phil Swinburne.

Mother Courage and Her Children is directed by Mark Dornford-May, with musical direction by Mandisi Dyantisis and choreography by Lungelo Ngamlana. Executive producer is Sud Basu.

