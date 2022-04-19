Latin Rediscovery, ACE supported for Violetta's Last Tango present LOCKED DOWN WITH BRECHT IN W3 an original musical cabaret which grew out of the restrictions on performers imposed during the various phases of Corona Virus lockdown and the closure of theatres.

Domestic opera diva Ann Liebeck survives lockdown, Covid and Brexit and now prepares for WW3 in London W3. Brecht is the secret weapon of her mind. Inspired by Bert, she starts writing sonnets on her phone and posts on social media to amuse her friends. Composer and bass player Paul Moylan picks up on the lyrics and Ann finds herself back in cabaret with his songs. They collaborate by phone, record and film at distance and Locked Down Sonnets is born with Ann's son Jonny Liebeck on piano!

The show was presented and filmed online at Edfringe 2020 with The Space UK and at Brighton Fringe 2021 live online. The CD Locked Down Sonnets was produced on Bandcamp label and launched in October 2021 at Pizza Express Jazz Club Pheasantry and Karamel N22 jazz Club to enthusiastic audiences. https://annliebeckpaulmoylan.bandcamp.com/releases

This new reworking is for the first time interspersed with the dark Brecht numbers which inspired them, Mack the Knife (with new lyrics by Ann) and Pirate Jenny.

Laugh along at Ann's love song to her broken dishwasher, a cake-baking revolution, cry with the Covid Madonna and march out of lockdown with the vaccine Army, into a European war, with a tambourine flourish and clickety clack of castanets.

Learn more by visiting https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/locked-down/ or calling. 020 7289 6054.