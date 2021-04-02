Last Chance to Catch Sasha Regan's All-Male THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Sasha Regan's all-male take on W. S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan's THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE will stream online over Easter until Monday 5th April 2021 on www.stream.theatre. Recorded live at the Palace Theatre London in December just before Lockdown 2, the recent streaming makes a very welcome comeback particularly for those needing some cheer over Easter. Expect a much-needed dose of musical comedy in the comfort and safety of home. Features gorgeous, buff pirates and their winsome Victorian love interests! The perfect tonic to raise spirits and a show the whole family will enjoy.

Packed with comedy, romance, clumsy policemen, bonkers adventures and an abundance of men in petticoats, it will put a stop to months of lockdown gloom.

Frederic, a pirate's apprentice is in love with Mabel, the daughter of Major-General Stanley, but will his leap year birthday prevent him from breaking with duty into the arms of Mabel? Find out this week!

Featuring a dazzling shipshape cast singing songs including: "I Am A Pirate King"; "Oh, Happy Day, With Joyous Glee", and "A Rollicking Band of Pirates We". They are sure to raise your living room roofs!

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE sees one of Gilbert & Sullivan's best-known, much loved classic operettas recorded in a theatre founded by Richard D'Oyly Carte in the 1800s as the Royal English Opera House. D'Oyly

Carte who was already producing comic operas at his Savoy Theatre decided to commission the ornate Gothic building as a home for grand operas. The Royal English Opera House opened 10 years after the Savoy Theatre which championed Gilbert & Sullivan's well-known "Savoy operas". Although their operettas never ran at the Royal English Opera House, in a nod to the two men, D'Oyly Carte opened in January 1891 with Sir Arthur Sullivan 's Ivanhoe. Sadly, D'Oyly Carte's cherished opera house came under financial pressure leaving him with no alternative but to lease it and eventually sell it within one year of opening.

Throughout his life, D'Oyly Carte managed Gilbert & Sullivan and nurtured their careers including setting up the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company. Together these talented men introduced a new way of presenting light opera to families, touring these works to bring them out to the wider community.

Sasha Regan's production was first staged at her original 50-seater Union Theatre in Southwark over a decade ago. From day one it became a critically acclaimed overnight hit, winning Best Off-West End production in the 2009 WhatsOnStage Awards. Following several sell-out runs in the UK, the merry band of pirates toured Australia including a three-week run at the Sydney Theatre thanks to Cate Blanchett then the co-artistic director. It enjoyed another sell-out run at Wilton's Music Hall last year.

Expect plenty of hilarity from the swashbuckling crew!

DETAILS:

How to watch:

The performance will be streamed on: https://www.stream.theatre/season/26

Performance dates and times:

Friday 2nd April - 19:30 (Good Friday)

Saturday 3rd April: 14:30 & 19:30

Sunday 4th April: 17:00 (Easter Sunday)

Monday 5th April: 17:00 (Easter Monday)

Tickets: All tickets £15.00 + booking fee

Please Note: this is a ticketed event and only available at the scheduled dates and times. The timing of each stream is based on London time, so please bear in mind when booking from overseas. There are a number of different times to choose from to suit time zones. https://www.stream.theatre/season/26