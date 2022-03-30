Last Chance To Catch Sasha Regan's All-Male H.M.S. PINAFORE At Wilton's

Last chance to "sail the ocean blue" with Sasha Regan's smash hit award-nominated All-Male Company at Wilton's Music Hall. Must end in London on 9th April before setting sail to the Theatre Royal Winchester from 21st - 27th April.

Burly sailors will take you below deck on a World War II battleship in this inventive reimagining of W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan's fourth collaboration and first international blockbuster: H.M.S. Pinafore, or "The Lass That Loved a Sailor".

With infectious tunes and a beautifully constructed libretto, this charming comic operetta deals with the age-old conundrum of love between social classes. The Captain's daughter, Josephine, is caught between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea when she falls for lower class sailor Ralph Rackstraw, but the Captain wishes for her to marry the upstanding Sir Joseph Porter, the First Lord of the Admiralty. Will Josephine follow her heart or honour her father's wish? Find out from March. Anything is possible in this epic seagoing love story.

Expect plenty of mischief and surprises on the high seas from the brawny Popeyes and their gorgeous whiskery lasses.

The run at Wilton's follows their widely acclaimed award-nominated All-Male The Pirates of Penzance runs at Wilton's (2019) and at the Palace Theatre, West End (December 2020) and their award-winning UK and Australian tours.

Sasha Regan's All-Male H.M.S. Pinafore runs at Wilton's Music Hall until Saturday 9th April before sailing to the Theatre Royal Winchester from 21st April - 27th April 2022.

Tickets: https://www.wiltons.org.uk/whatson/698-h-m-s-pinafore

Box Office: 020 7702 2789

Address: 1 Graces Alley, Whitechapel (just off Ensign Street), London E1 8JB

CAST AND CREATIVES

Cast:

Danny Becker (Ralph Rackstraw); Sam Kipling (Josephine); Juan Jackson (Captain Corcoran); Jazz Evans (Dick Deadeye); Scott Armstrong (Miss Cripps "Little Buttercup"); David McKechnie (Sir Joseph Porter, K.C.B.); Richard Russell Edwards (Cousin Hebe); Matthew McDonald (Boatswain).

Ensemble:

Tom Duern; Gareth Evans; Patrick Cook; Joshua Clayton; Oliver Ramsdale; Matthew Facchino; Trevor Lin (Swing); Zac Adlam (Swing).

Creatives:

Director - Sasha Regan

Libretto - W.S. Gilbert

Composer - Arthur Sullivan

Musical Director - Ashley Jacobs

Choreographer - Lizzi Gee

Design - Ryan Dawson Laight

Lighting - Ben Bull

Casting Director - Adam Braham Casting

Producers - Regan De Wynter Williams Ltd

PR - Fiona Lockley, Lockley Gladwyn

Graphic Design - Spiff