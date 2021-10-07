LUCK BE A LADY Transfers To Upstairs At The Gatehouse

Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra dominated the stage and screen in the mid 20th century. But beside and behind these golden gentlemen were a plethora of powerful women who enabled their success. From irreplaceable dance partners to influential lovers, Fred, Gene and Frank did not do it alone.

After a critically-acclaimed run at the White Bear Theatre, OFFIE-nominee Beth Burrows celebrates the men's careers by performing the songs that made them shine and sharing the inside scoop on the stories that swirled around them, whilst bringing the women out of the shadows and into the spotlight. This is the sequel to Sirens of the Silver Screen, Beth Burrows' critically-acclaimed show about the lives of Judy Garland, Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe, which Beth performed at London's Upstairs at the Gatehouse and Tabard theatres, as well as aboard the ships of Seabourn Cruise Line.

Director Mark Giesser has written, produced and directed numerous Equity Off-West End and Off-Broadway shows. His writing work includes satirical drama (Good Morning, Alamo!) and comedy (Code of the West and How To Build a Better Tulip), and he has directed productions such as the UK premiere of Alan Alda's drama Radiance, and the 60th anniversary revival of the original stage play of Gigi. He directed Beth Burrows in Sirens of the Silver Screen, The Lady With a Dog, Strike Up the Band, Once Upon A Mattress and Call Me Madam in Autumn 2021.