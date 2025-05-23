LOVE QUIRKS Comes to The Other Palace Studio This Autumn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a celebrated Off-Broadway run, Love Quirks: A New Musical will land in London for its long-awaited premiere this autumn. Featuring neurotic, poignant songs and deeply relatable characters, Love Quirks holds up a mirror to the awkward, honest and sometimes beautiful emotional chaos of adulthood.

Produced by Love Quirks Limited and General Managed by JAS Theatricals, the show is fifteen years in the making, which began as a song cycle before evolving into a fully-fledged musical. Four broken hearts must face the past and look to the future in a story filled with laughter, pathos, sexual tension—and those inconvenient quirks that make love so unpredictable.

With an award-winning script from Mark Childers (The Kid From Brooklyn, USA Tour 2007), who won the 2021 Off-Broadway BroadwayWorld Award for Best New Book of a Musical for Love Quirks, and a touching score by Seth Bisen-Hersh (The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, ATA Theatre 2024), this heartwarming and hilariously honest musical explores the complicated, messy and painfully relatable landscape of modern love and friendship.

Seth Bisen-Hersh, composer and lyricist, comments, Love Quirks is a labour of love. It began as a song cycle of my quirky cabaret love songs in 2010, then became a full-fledged musical. It took a decade to get the show off-Broadway, only to be disrupted by a global pandemic. 27 months later, the show triumphantly opened off-Broadway to acclaim! In adapting the show for British audiences, we are falling in love with the piece again, and revelling in the universality of what love can be.

Bringing this unique story to life is an acclaimed creative team. Director Cecilie Fray is an Offie-nominated theatre and film director whose recent credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Assistant Director, West End), Operation Epsilon (Associate Director), and Girlhood (Director).

Director Cecilie Fray comments, I’m so delighted to be directing the British adaptation of Love Quirks to an off-west end stage. This version is London centric, reflecting the treacherous world of dating within a group of four roommates. Set in the early 2010s Love Quirks will sprinkle audiences with nostalgia of the previous decade. Seth’s beautiful score guides us through the characters’ inner turmoil and Mark’s fast-paced book and staging, guide us through as they figure out how their ‘love quirks’ can bring them together.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 17% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds