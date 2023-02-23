Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LOST MEMORIES Comes to Slough Next Month

The event runs Thursday 23rd – Saturday 25th March 2023.

Feb. 23, 2023  
LOST MEMORIES Comes to Slough Next Month

Lost Memories is a multi-screen video installation that draws on screenwriter Gary Thomas' experience of being a carer to his mother, who has Alzheimer's Disease. Combining documentary phone footage with fictional sequences, Gary Thomas's film installation at The Curve this spring will offer a moving and poignant insight into his lived experience as a caregiver.

Focusing on the personal experiences of being a carer, Lost Memories will share Gary Thomas's experience of looking after his mother. The installation will feature personal diary extracts and real phone call footage, capturing the heart-breaking but also joyful moments of their relationship. The display will be spread across a three-screen installation, which audiences will be able to walk through.

Gary Thomas seeks to convey the texture of lives that revolve around the confusion behind dementia, and the demands of caregiving. His installation aims to provide recognition for the large number of carers who look after their own relatives, as well as showing these moments of clarity, and the joy within these. Lost Memories seeks to uncover the lived experience of caregiving, which can often feel more hidden and taboo in today's tabloids.

Gary Thomas is a writer and filmmaker based in South East England, and has previously worked in theatre and has produced four stage shows. He has also worked across several moving image works including: Madness as a form of relaxation (2005), Coming out (Dada South) (2006), The Dog and the Palace (2012), Sectioned (2016). When curating Lost Memories, Thomas interviewed a diverse range of disabled artists and other creatives about their practice to enable him to explore his own unique style of working.

Author and Screenwriter Gary Thomas comments, I've often used my own life as inspiration for writing and my work in film. Being me, when my mother was diagnosed, and even before, I began recording and filming moments of our life that we shared together, both the good times and the difficult emotional times, some in audio, and some as film. I suppose I wanted a record of it, without knowing whether anyone else would see it at all.




World Premiere Of Emma Franklands GALATEA Comes To Brighton Festival in May Photo
World Premiere Of Emma Frankland's GALATEA Comes To Brighton Festival in May
The work of Shakespeare's best-selling but now long forgotten contemporary John Lyly, will be brought vividly to life in a field on the South Coast this Spring in a radical revival of his early modern play Galatea, adapted by Emma Frankland and Subira Joy and edited by theatre historian Andy Kesson, in a production that fuses together groundbreaking research and experimental theatre.
THE WINSTON MACHINE Comes To Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month Photo
THE WINSTON MACHINE Comes To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month
An epic, intimate family saga which moves between the 1940s and the 2020s comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.
Comedian Ignacio Lopez Announces Extra Tour Dates Photo
Comedian Ignacio Lopez Announces Extra Tour Dates
Following his Live at the Apollo debut, Spanish/Welsh comedian Ignacio Lopez announced his biggest UK tour to date. Due to phenomenal demand, extra dates have been added in Newport, London and Bridgewater.
Photos: In Rehearsal For THE MERCHANT OF VENICE At Watford Palace Theatre Photo
Photos: In Rehearsal For THE MERCHANT OF VENICE At Watford Palace Theatre
See photos from inside rehearsal for The Merchant of Venice (1936) at Watford Palace Theatre, 27 February - 11 March 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: In Rehearsal For THE MERCHANT OF VENICE At Watford Palace TheatrePhotos: In Rehearsal For THE MERCHANT OF VENICE At Watford Palace Theatre
February 22, 2023

See photos from inside rehearsal for The Merchant of Venice (1936) at Watford Palace Theatre, 27 February - 11 March 2023.
The Platypus Parade Season Launches 22nd March With Tickets On Sale NowThe Platypus Parade Season Launches 22nd March With Tickets On Sale Now
February 22, 2023

Phantom Peak, the newly expanded Open World Immersive Game Experience has launched tickets for its first season of 2023 which are on sale now.
MAYFLIES Musical Premiere At York Theatre RoyalMAYFLIES Musical Premiere At York Theatre Royal
February 22, 2023

Casting has been announced for the world premiere at York Theatre Royal of the new musical Mayflies, written and composed by award-winning composer, lyricist and songwriter Gus Gowland, a resident artist at the theatre.
Norfolk & Norwich Festival Announces Full ProgrammeNorfolk & Norwich Festival Announces Full Programme
February 22, 2023

Norfolk & Norwich Festival have announced the full programme for 2023. The Festival will run for 17 days from 12 May - 28 May 2023 with artists from around the world and across the region sharing exceptional arts experiences, exploring the unique physical and cultural identities of the city and county.
Acclaimed Comedy Magician Pete Firman Is Back On Tour With New Show TRIKTOKAcclaimed Comedy Magician Pete Firman Is Back On Tour With New Show TRIKTOK
February 22, 2023

Award winning comedy magician Pete Firman will be taking his 'Triks' back on the road this Autumn with his brand-new show 'TrikTok', opening in Crawley on the 1st September 2023 and concluding on the 17th February 2024 in Rotherham.
share