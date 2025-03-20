LITTLE BROTHER Comes to Jermyn Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This May and June, Jermyn Street Theatre will present the world premiere of Timberlake Wertenbaker's stage adapatation of Amet Arzallus Antia and Ibrahima Balde's award winning memoir Little Brother. Stella Powell-Jones directs, with orginal music composed by celebrated Guinean singer and percussionist Falle Nioke.

In Guinea, West Africa, Ibrahima discovers that his little brother has secretly run away from school and is heading to Europe. Ibrahima drops everything to go after him, setting off on the migrant routes of the Sahara towards the Mediterranean. Risking his life countless times, Ibrahima encounters the best and worst of humanity along the perilous road.

Little Brother is a deeply moving account of Ibrahima's journey. Told from the inside, it is a story that represents thousands, a modern odyssey which sweeps across borders to find a path of hope. Since it was published, the book has achieved international recognition for its stark honesty, its contemporary global significance and its power to elicit empathy, winning the English PEN Translates Award and prompting Pope Francis to say of it

“I recommend a book, Little Brother . . . . It makes us understand what the desert crossing is: the trafficking of migrants, imprisonment, torture, the sea journey"

Timberlake Wertenbaker says, "I read Little Brother (Miñan in Basque) soon after it was published. I remember not being able to put it down despite the fact that reading Basque is not that easy for me. The story, the way it is told, Ibrahima's spirit through all of extraordinary things he goes through, left me wanting to tell everyone about it. I felt compelled to adapt it for the theatre in order for Ibrahima's story to be heard and shared with an audience here. The pandemic had just struck and I translated the book first, then adapted it in Basque and at last, it is coming to London's Jermyn Street where I had always hoped it could be."

Falle Nioke says, "Ibrahams story in Little Brother resonates with me deeply as I am also Guinean. I know the struggle. I have friends who have been through similar experiences, some make it and some don't. When you live in poverty and your family is struggling you become blind to the dangers of the journey. I'm absolutely thrilled that my first collaboration in theatre will bring Ibrahima's journey to life as it is a very personal story to me too."

With set design by Natalie Johnson, the Costume Designer is Maariyah Sharjil, the lighting designer is Jahmiko Marshall and the sound designer is Max Pappenheim. The movement director is Lati Saki and the casting director is Abby Galvin. Cast to be announced.

The staging of Little Brother sees Jermyn Street Theatre partnering with Good Chance Theatre to provide a Trainee Assistant Director position to a creative from a refugee or asylum seeking background. This is offered in collaboration with Good Chance Theatre's Stage Door programme.

