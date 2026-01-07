LAST AND FIRST MEN Comes to The Coronet Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Set in a distant future where the human race teeters on the brink of extinction, the last remnants of humanity reach back across two billion years in a stage performance that combines 16mm film and ethereal score with live performances from three world renowned performers. Based on and using visuals from Last and First Men by Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannson, the dystopian film is in turn based on Olaf Stapledon's visionary 1930s sci-fi novel; the music for which was completed by Yair Elazar Glotman after Jóhannson's untimely death in 2018. Narrated by Tilda Swinton, the cinematic event breathes life into his haunting vision of a world beyond our own, one shaped by extraordinary abilities, new possibilities, and profound diﬀerence.

Last and First Men premiered at CTM Festival in Berlin and continues to tour internationally including a company debut in Australia as part of Rising Festival, Melbourne in 2025. Following its UK premiere at Bristol Beacon, the company returns for a London run of performances at The Coronet Theatre in February 2026 with further international tour dates planned in the Autumn. Performances run 26 – 28 February.

Choreographer and creator Adrienne Hart said, “It feels like we're getting fewer and fewer chances to sit and contemplate the world around us. To question our existence, in and outside of pasts and futures. We rarely get to wonder, truly amble through the question, why are we here? This is a work for that. We hope it offers some discomfort and some solace in this. It is not about bombarding an audience with steps, rather, offering them a kind of speculative feast. It's been an absolute privilege to reimagine this work for the stage and to work with those who were part of Johannsson's close creative circle to realise the performance alongside live score. I've also been able to work alongside long-time collaborators including the award winning artist Ana Rajcevic who has a deep connection to the work.”

Ana Rajcevic, costume and prop designer, said “The performance unfolds against Johann Jóhannsson's haunting 16mm black-and-white film, featuring monumental stone sculptures — called the “Spomenik” in serbo-croatian — built during the communist era in the former Yugoslavia, where I was born. This very personal connection made the project even more meaningful for me, blending my country's history, my own memories, and my work's focus on future human evolution into one experience.”

Jóhann Jóhannson (1969 – 2018) was an influential Icelandic composer whose music blended traditional orchestrations with contemporary elements. He wrote for theatre, dance, television and film, with Oscar nominations for both Sicario and The Theory of Everything, winning a Golden Globe for the latter, and another nomination for Arrival. Last and First Men was his only directorial work; it premiered as a live performance at Manchester International Festival in 2017, but the film didn't receive its premiere until 2020, two years after his death.

Swindon-based Neon Dance is an internationally renowned company that embraces a diverse and digital population; a place where artists, partners and people can engage in experiences that are experimental and original, yet accessible to all. Previous works include Prehension Blooms (2022), Puzzle Creature (2018/19) and Empathy (2016). Neon Dance is led by British Choreographer Adrienne Hart. Adrienne has worked in Russia, Belgium, Norway, Germany, Kosovo, Japan, USA, and extensively in the UK. Commissions include working with Sadler's Wells resident over 60s performance group Company of Elders as well as creating original performance and installation works for Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale and Setouchi Art Triennale (Japan). They recently took Last and First Men to CTM Festival in Berlin, Rewire Festival in The Hague and Rising Festival in Melbourne.

Yair Elazar Glotman is a composer and musician based in Berlin. His compositions for film and media began through his close work with Jóhann Jóhannsson, and works include collaboration on two Oscar-winning soundtracks (Joker and All Quiet on the Western Front). He scored the A24 production False Positive together with cellist Lucy Railton (2021). Most recently, he scored the Netflix production Reptile (2023). Beyond film and TV, he has composed for dance performances and opera, most notably designing the soundtrack for the Royal Opera House in London's production Mamzer (2018) by Na'ama Zisser.