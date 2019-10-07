LADY OF JAZZ Comes to Hope Mill Theatre

An uplifting evocation of 1920s jazz and blues, and the fictitious, gripping story of Honey Grey, lead singer in her Daddy's band, are told in the musical tale of LADY OF JAZZ. Running at the award winning Hope Mill Theatre from Monday November 11- Wednesday 13th 2019, this brand new musical production is presented by Doye Mosse productions, directed by Greg Mosse, and written by Greg Mosse and John Gleadall.

Starring the dulcet tones and theatrical talents of up and coming musical star, Michaela Bennison in her first major leading role, this Lady of Jazz sings her own brilliant Ragtime, Charleston and Stride - inspired by Bessie Smith, Ethel Waters and Louis Armstrong - as well as classic standards such as 'Careless Love', 'Frankie & Johnnie', 'Ain't Nobody's Business' and 'Nobody loves you when you're down and out' ... But Honey is living a lie and that's a dangerous thing to do in the 1920s in the South....

Michaela is accompanied on stage by pianist Tony Pegler in the non speaking role of Frankie Finch.

Michaela Bennison's professional stage credits include Juliet in Romeo and Juliet (Moving Stories), Emily in Separate Ways (Theatro Technis), Polly Perkins in Robinson Crusoe (Greenwich ), Maria in The Nutcracker and The Mouse King (Cornerstone), Corbyn's Researcher/Reporter in Brexit the Musical (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Polly Peachum in The Beggar's Opera (Lazarus), Lucinda in Into The Woods (Royal Exchange Manchester). She has a Post-Graduate Diploma in Musical Theatre from the Royal Academy of Music, a BA Hons in Music from University of Southampton and an ATCL (Distinction) in Musical Theatre Performance.

Laura Doye & Greg Mosse came together to promote brilliant new theatrical performances rooted in deeply-felt human experience, at local, national and international levels. Working with real history or pure fiction, their projects sometimes embrace local communities and, equally often, international partnerships. They create intense and intimate one-act performances, mid-scale two-act musicals and plays, as well as ground-breaking extended reality shows, incorporating motion capture and other extraordinary immersive technologies.

Their production of Lady of Jazz premiered at Ink Festival 2019 and performs at Wilton's Music Hall in London from October 7-9 prior to its Manchester dates at Hope Mill Theatre from Monday 11-Wednesday 13 November.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You