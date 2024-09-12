LADY MACBETH UNCUT Comes to The Drayton Arms

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inspired by Gruoch, the real Lady Macbeth, Lady Macbeth Uncut reinterprets Shakespeare's 'fiend-like queen'. In this new play, Lady Macbeth is a victim of the patriarchy who draws on the power of women's alliances in the face of male violence.

This production, which deconstructs the original script, challenges the bias against older women in power, highlights the strengths of women's networks, and encourages women to unite to overcome barriers. It combines Shakespeare's language and original text to share Gruoch's forgotten story that led to her choices in Shakespeare's Macbeth.

As part of the run, we are hosting two community events at The Drayton Arms:

A panel discussion, "Women as Leaders and Networkers", on 19 October, 5:30 pm. The panel is open to anyone with tickets for the 7:30 performance that evening.

A networking event for anyone identifying as a woman, on 25 October, at 6:00 pm.

Writer: Catriona Clancy

Director: Emma Copland

Cast: Catriona Clancy, Michael Ohren, Maggie Saunders, Sally Sharp, Emmy Happisburgh, Alexander Smith, JT Stocks, Alex Walton

Lighting: Nell Gollledge

Sound: Anna Short

Set/Costume: Hannah Sofia Young

Fights and Intimacy: Bethan Clarke

Producer: Laura Kressly

