LADY MACBETH UNCUT Comes to The Drayton Arms

Performances run 15-26 October 2024.
Inspired by Gruoch, the real Lady Macbeth, Lady Macbeth Uncut reinterprets Shakespeare's 'fiend-like queen'. In this new play, Lady Macbeth is a victim of the patriarchy who draws on the power of women's alliances in the face of male violence.
This production, which deconstructs the original script, challenges the bias against older women in power, highlights the strengths of women's networks, and encourages women to unite to overcome barriers. It combines Shakespeare's language and original text to share Gruoch's forgotten story that led to her choices in Shakespeare's Macbeth.
As part of the run, we are hosting two community events at The Drayton Arms:
A panel discussion, "Women as Leaders and Networkers", on 19 October, 5:30 pm. The panel is open to anyone with tickets for the 7:30 performance that evening.
A networking event for anyone identifying as a woman, on 25 October, at 6:00 pm.
Writer: Catriona Clancy
Director: Emma Copland
Cast: Catriona Clancy, Michael Ohren, Maggie Saunders, Sally Sharp, Emmy Happisburgh, Alexander Smith, JT Stocks, Alex Walton
Lighting: Nell Gollledge
Sound: Anna Short
Set/Costume: Hannah Sofia Young
Fights and Intimacy: Bethan Clarke
Producer: Laura Kressly
