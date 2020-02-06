LADY CHATTERLEY'S LOVER Comes to the Darlington Hippodrome

TV regular Rupert Hill (Casualty, Coronation Street) will star alongside Phoebe Marshall (Witness for the Prosecution) in a sensual new stage adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's controversial masterpiece, Lady Chatterley's Lover, which comes to Darlington Hippodrome in March as part of its UK tour.

Considered sensationalist erotica when first published and banned worldwide, Lawrence's text caused outrage not just because of the explicit language, but also because it bridged social and class divides. This impassioned tale of female agency and the desire to live more than a half-life changed the literary landscape of Britain.

Sixty years after the scandalous trial of the unexpurgated publication, this beautiful new production reflects the monumental changes in attitude towards female sexuality. It is also an exploration of the scars of war and the dangers of toxic masculinity. Above all, Lady Chatterley is a passionate and optimistic love story.

Trapped in a sexless marriage following her husband's disability, Connie is burdened with her female duty of care and an increasing sense of isolation. She instigates a physically charged love affair with the gamekeeper, Mellors, flouting expectations and obligations in the name of self-love.

Director and adaptor, Ciaran, comments, 'It's a privilege to bring this book to the stage. I've loved Lawrence's writing since I was a teenager, but revisiting Lady Chatterley, I'm struck by how modern so much of it feels. It's a comment on the fragility of masculinity and the need for an honest approach to our physical life. And it's beautiful, too. I'm really excited to be working with Tilted Wig, whose values and ethos make for wonderful tours.'

Lady Chatterley's Lover is at Darlington Hippodrome from Thursday 26 to Saturday 28 March.

Ages 14+, contains themes of an adult nature.

For more information or to book call 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





