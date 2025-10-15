LABYRINTH IN CONCERT Sets 2026 UK Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jim Henson’s musical fantasy film Labyrinth is set to tour the UK in concert next Spring in celebration of its 40th anniversary. The tour, featuring a fusion of film and live music on stage, is set to begin in Oxford on April 13th and head across the country thereafter, with a total of 13 shows, including stops in Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and more. Tickets for the tour will go on pre-sale at 10am on the 16th October, with the general sale taking place the following day.

Labyrinth’s cult following has grown for nearly 40 years since the film’s theatrical release on June 27, 1986. For this experience, the film is presented on a large HD cinema screen. On stage, a live band will perform in sync with Bowie’s original vocals, playing the songs and the score from the soundtrack composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones. See a trailer for the show below.

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert is a production of Black Ink Presents, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, which has created several live-to-film experiences for titles like Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land, and more.

“I have always been a huge fan of the groundbreaking collaboration of Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie, and Trevor Jones on this film, and bringing it to fans in a live concert screening experience is a dream come true,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents. “Getting to hear Bowie’s vocals with a live band while watching the film is sure to give every Labyrinth fan goosebumps.”

“It’s always incredible when the amazing fans of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth come together to watch (and rewatch!) this beloved fantasy adventure,” says Nicole Goldman, Executive Vice President of Branding for The Jim Henson Company. “With ‘Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert,’ we are welcoming loyal and new fans to the world of the Goblin King, and celebrating the incredible music of David Bowie and Trevor Jones in a whole new way. It is certain to be a ‘Magic Dance!’”

Starring Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the film features Bowie's original songs like “Magic Dance,” “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down,” along with Jones' orchestral score.

Tour Dates April 2026

Monday 13th - Oxford New Theatre

Tuesday 14th - Brighton Centre

Wednesday 15th - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Thursday 16th - Portsmouth Guildhall

Friday 17th - Liverpool Philharmonic

Sunday 19th - Glasgow Armadillo SEC

Tuesday 21st - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Thursday 23rd - Bath Forum

Saturday 25th - Nottingham The Royal Concert Hall

Monday 27th - York Barbican

Tuesday 28th - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wednesday 29th - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Thursday 30th - Poole Lighthouse