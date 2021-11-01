LA CLIQUE Adds New Acts And Bernie Dieter As Mistress Of Ceremonies!

LA CLIQUE have announced the dark, witty and defiant German cabaret goddess Bernie Dieter as Mistress of Ceremonies in their incredible new show. LA CLIQUE makes its triumphant return to London's West End this Christmas from Saturday 13 November 2021 to Saturday 8 January 2022 (Press night Thursday 18 November 2021.)



Completing LA CLIQUE's line up, Bernie Dieter will seamlessly blend her dynamic soaring vocals, dangerously funny original songs and killer wit to bring unmissable festive mayhem to the beautiful mirrored Leicester Square Spiegeltent.



LA CLIQUE is the perfect Christmas night out with its magnificent line-up of award winning, world class circus and cabaret favourites, performing alongside the brilliant La Clique Palais Orkestra. LA CLIQUE includes world premieres of gravity defying acts including aerialists Hugo and Katharine inside their new flying cage and LJ Marles using new and unique vertical apparatus for his flying debut with LA CLIQUE. And, hand balancer Mirko and hula hoop sensation Craig join together for the first time on stage performing an exciting quick change act!



The stellar line up for LA CLIQUE's 2021 Leicester Square run, accompanied by the La Clique Palais Orkestra is:



* the fire-breathing, sword-swallowing, Heather Holliday

* quick change artiste and hand balancer Mirko Köckenberger

* the Incredible Hula Boy Craig Reid

* London based aerialists and France Has Got Talent finalists Hugo Desmarais and Katharine Arnold

* Australian physical comedienne J'aiMime

* Hackney born aerial artist LJ Marles

* Acclaimed New York-based saxophonist Leo P

* The breath-taking, heart-stopping roller skating acrobatic duo Pierre and Steph, the third generation of the world famous The Skating Willers family

* The decadence and brilliance of MC Bernie Dieter





LA CLIQUE is directed by David Bates with musical direction by Dannie Bourne and produced by Underbelly in association with David Bates. LA CLIQUE's season in the Leicester Square Spiegeltent comes direct from their thrilling season at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, in collaboration with Sliding Doors Entertainment.



LA CLIQUE is the original and trailblazing international cabaret. It's funny, cheeky, naughty, gasp inducing and gloriously stuffed with plenty of WOW, LA CLIQUE is the ultimate 'let your hair down' live show - and it is not to be missed.

Learn more at lacliquetheshow.com.