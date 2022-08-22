Kris Marshall Will Lead CHARLOTTE & THEODORE at Theatre Royal Bath

The most divisive issues of our generation are tackled head on in Ryan Craig's timely new play, directed by Terry Johnson. Starring Kris Marshall (My Family, Love Actually), Charlotte & Theodore will play Theatre Royal Bath from Thursday 16 February - Saturday 18 March 2023.

Cancel culture, gender politics, trans rights, online abuse and power struggles are all at play on a University campus which is more like a battleground, where every well-intentioned thought and deed can have unexpected and long-lasting consequences. It is here that we meet two idealistic academics, Lotty and Teddy, as they pick their way through the political and social minefield to embark on a decade long romance.

Teddy is played by television favourite Kris Marshall. Kris has starred in some of the most popular films and television series of the last twenty years, with lead roles in Love Actually, My Family and Death in Paradise. His stage roles include Treats opposite Billie Piper, Fat Pig in the West End with Robert Webb and Joanna Page, and the London revival of Glengarry Glen Ross alongside Christian Slater and Robert Glenister.

Ryan Craig is one of Britain's most exciting playwrights. He earned a nomination for Most Promising Playwright at Evening Standard Theatre Awards for his debut play What We Did to Weinstein. His follow up works The Glass Room, which deals with Holocaust denial, and The Holy Rosenbergs at the National Theatre earned him a reputation for probing social norms and ethical issues in his plays.

Terry Johnson is one of our most acclaimed playwrights. His plays have earned him a

dozen major theatre awards including two Olivier Awards for Best New Comedy, in 1994 for Hysteria, and in 1999 for Cleo, Camping, Emmanuelle and Dick. As a highly respected director, his recent hits at the Theatre Royal Bath include The Dresser, Mrs Henderson Presents, Hysteria and The Libertine.

Further cast and creative team to be announced.