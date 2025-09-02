Kirsty Findlay and Ali Watt Will Star in THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CATS Award winning and Olivier award nominated actor Kirsty Findlay and Ali Watt are set to reprise their acclaimed performances as Maria Rainer and Captain Georg von Trapp in Elizabeth Newman's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's much-loved musical The Sound of Music.

Originally directed last year at Pitlochry Festival Theatre by Elizabeth Newman, the revival production will be directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Associate Director Sam Hardie (Grease and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) and will run from 14 November to 21 December.

Glasgow based actor Kirsty Findlay was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role along with the 2016 cast of the National Theatre of Scotland and Live Theatre production of Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour. She wowed sold out audiences in Pitlochry's Summer Season 2024 with her CATS award winning performance as Carole King in the Theatre's critically acclaimed production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, as well as appearing in the musical Footloose and Frances Poet's adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Her other theatre work includes Islander: A New Musical (Southwark Playhouse/Helen Milne Productions) A Mother's Song (Macrobert Arts Centre and KT Producing). In August she starred alongside Brian Cox in the National Theatre of Scotland, Edinburgh International Festival and Dundee Rep Theatre production of Make it Happen.

Ali Watt, also makes a welcome return to Pitlochry Festival Theatre. His credits at the Theatre have included The Crucible, Summer Holiday and The Wind in the Willows. His other stage work includes The Grand Old Opera House Hotel, Traverse Theatre and The Stamping Ground, Eden Court/Raw Material. This year Ali has appeared on Screen in the hit Disney+ series Andor and in the BBC Series Lucy Worsley Investigates: William The Conqueror where he played the title role.

Kirsty Findlay said, “I'm thrilled to be returning to Pitlochry to play Maria in The Sound of Music. This show holds an incredibly special place in my heart, and I can't wait to explore the story and the music even more and uncover new layers along the way.”

Ali Watt added, “I'm thrilled to be returning to Pitlochry Festival Theatre this Christmas as Captain von Trapp. The wonderful audience reaction last year made it clear just how much this story means to people, and it's a genuine privilege to help bring its warmth, magic and message to the stage once more. I'm especially excited to be working again alongside so many incredible returning cast members and young actors, as well as all the brilliant new additions to the team.”

This final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein has become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including Climb Ev'ry Mountain, My Favorite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Sixteen Going on Seventeen and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. Based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, this inspirational musical follows a postulant who goes to work as a governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a difficult moral decision.

Full casting for The Sound of Music will be announced in the coming weeks.