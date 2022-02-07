Kiri Pritchard-McLean Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Kiri Pritchard-McLean has announced the Spring 2022 dates for the UK Tour of her brand new show (with further Autumn dates to be announced early in 2022).

It's been a big few years for most of us and Kiri is no different. She's moved back to her home island of Anglesey, struggled with lockdown and got herself some rescue chickens. You can expect jokes about skinny jeans, learning Welsh and white supremacy - something for everyone.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie to You. She hosts her own show on Sunday afternoons on BBC Radio Wales and, as well as appearing on the Russell Howard Hour, she is a writer for the show.

Already a hugely popular regular on the comedy circuit, Kiri is director and co-writer with the Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominated Gein's Family Giftshop and the cult hit sketch show, Tarot, whose debut Radio 4 series, Soundbleed, launched in October.

Kiri's hit, true crime podcast with Rachel Fairburn, All Killa No Filla is a phenomenon with over 350,000 monthly listeners. The live shows have been a huge success with the pair touring America and selling out a UK tour in 2019. Her new podcast Who Are You Wearing, during which Kiri chats to celebrities about their relationship with clothes, has also proved a huge success, with guests including Jonathan Ross, Laura Whitmore, Sindhu Vee and Rosie Jones.

During Lockdown Kiri was the landlady of virtual pub The Covid Arms hosting a hugely successful weekly comedy night to raise money for performers affected by the closure of venues and also The Trussell Trust. Live At The Covid Arms is now a monthly event and has so far raised over £150,000 for The Trussell Trust.

