King's Head Theatre's Queer Season Returns This Summer

King's Head Theatre's popular Queer Season returns this summer, headlined by Shaun Kitchener's 'All That', a whip-smart domestic drama of love, sex and monogamy. It runs Tuesday 27 July - Saturday 21 August.

Taylor and Riley have been living the loved-up suburban dream for nearly a decade. Nice house, nice town, nice group of respectable straight friends. But when financial troubles prompt them to rent out their spare room, it's not long before they meet Jamie and Parker - a couple with a totally different outlook to their own.

As tensions rise, wires cross and preconceptions are challenged, the four housemates will be tested to their very limits - and forced to reassess the lives they've built and what it is they really want.

Combining moments of laugh-out-loud hilarity with a profoundly honest look at modern relationships, 'All That' is a razor-sharp riposte to the idea that there's ever a 'right' way to be gay.

Cast to be announced.

The creative team is led by Director James Callàs Ball.

Writer Shaun Kitchener said: "I'm overjoyed that 'All That' is headlining the King's Head Theatre's amazing Queer Season this summer. In addition to sharing its name with an underrated Carly Rae Jepsen classic, the play explores different attitudes to love, sex and monogamy within the gay community as well as the importance of honesty - with loved ones but also with yourself. I hope it gives people something to think about on the tube home, whilst raising a few laughs along the way."

Executive Director Fiona English said: "Gay stories by gay writers that explore, reflect and celebrate the gay community have always been a cornerstone of the King's Head Theatre's programme. We're delighted to present Shaun's warm, funny and important play as the centrepiece of our most varied and exciting queer season yet."