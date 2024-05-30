King Charles III and Queen Camilla Visit RADA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Wednesday 29 May, RADA welcomed their new Patron of RADA His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the academy. This follows the announcement earlier in the year that His Majesty would take up the Royal Patronage of the academy.

Their Majesties were greeted by RADA Principal Niamh Dowling, Chair of the Board Marcus Ryder alongside President David Harewood and Vice-President Cynthia Erivo. They were also introduced to some of RADA's students, staff and graduates.

As part of a short tour of RADA they watched a scene from a current production, House of Ife, written and directed by RADA graduate Beru Tessema, performed by third year acting students and designed and produced by Technical Theatre Arts students.

They were accompanied around areas of the building including our Scenic Art and Carpentry Studios where they met Technical Theatre Arts staff and students, viewed student work including model boxes from current productions, woodwork and costumes.

Finally Their Majesties attended a short reception with the RADA community which included graduates Daniel Mays and Tanya Moodie where they signed RADA's visitor.

The academy’s association with the Royal Family goes back over 100 years, stemming from the Royal Charter granted in 1920. The late Queen Elizabeth II held the Patronage of RADA from 1952 until her death in 2022.

Photo Credit: Ikin Yum

